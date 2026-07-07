MCK Network Solutions and CORTAI Partner to Deliver Predictive AI Security

MCK Network Solutions becomes a proactive sentinel, integrating CORTAI predictive AI to neutralize threats up to 48 hours before they impact businesses.

The threat landscape does not wait for business hours and neither does CORTAI. Our clients are protected by an AI that never stops learning their environment and acts before damage occurs.” — Jason Stephen Ali, VP of Marketing, MCK Network Solutions

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCK Network Solutions, the managed security service provider serving growing businesses across Canada and the United States, announces a strategic partnership with CORTAI, integrating predictive AI intelligence across its entire managed service platform to stop threats before they become incidents.CORTAI monitors the managed environment continuously, learns the normal patterns of each client's network, and identifies anomalies before they become incidents. Unlike rule-based detection tools that flag known threats, CORTAI's machine learning models adapt in real time, catching the patterns that static systems consistently miss. Most issues are resolved automatically, often before a ticket is ever raised.The power of this sentinel stance is driven by 24 to 48 hour threat forecasting. This advanced foresight allows MCK to preempt potential infrastructure failures and cyber threats before they compromise operations. By unifying video security, IoT sensors, network protection, and access control into a single intelligence layer, MCK provides total visibility. A physical anomaly now instantly triggers a correlated network review, offering a level of environmental awareness previously reserved for the world's largest enterprises.This mission is supported by four key pillars of the CORTAI integration:Predictive Preemption: Neutralizing threats in minutes, not hours, by acting before the environment is compromised.Self-Healing Infrastructure: Automatically resolving configuration drifts to prevent the downtime that often surfaces as weekend emergencies.Audit-Ready Compliance: Generating continuous documentation to satisfy regulators and insurers without manual cost or effort.Unified Intelligence: Correlating physical and cyber security events into one dashboard for total situational awareness."The threat landscape does not wait for business hours and neither does CORTAI," said Jason Stephen Ali, VP of Marketing, MCK Network Solutions . "This partnership means our clients are protected by an AI that never stops learning their environment, never stops watching, and acts before damage occurs."About MCK Network SolutionsMCK Network Solutions is a managed service provider built for growing businesses across North America. MCK delivers managed network, managed cyber security, and physical security services under one integrated platform, giving small and mid-sized businesses access to the protection, compliance, and operational continuity that enterprise organizations rely on. MCK was founded on the belief that enterprise-grade protection should not require an enterprise budget. MCK Network Solutions operates from its Canadian office at 8800 Dufferin Street, Unit 303, in Concord, Ontario, with its USA office at 221 Commerce Drive in Amherst, New York. To learn more about MCK's managed security services or to schedule a consultation, visit mck.com

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