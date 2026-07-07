Free, Open Source School ERP GegoK12 Ends the Need for Expensive Licenses

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GegoK12's open source design gives schools a free core ERP for daily operations, letting institutions add specialized paid modules only when they need them

MANILA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most school ERPs provide licenses in which one fee is paid for all the modules regardless of whether they are used or not, GegoK12 offers a different strategy whereby users get access to the free core ERP while the specialized modules are provided separately according to users' demand.This means that the free core is accessible to any school without payment of licensing fee and it has functionalities such as student information management system , attendance management system, class record management system, calendar and events management system, library management system and notice board communication system. For those institutions requiring more specialized functionalities such as transport management, automated fee collection systems, timetable creation and video lecture rooms, separate licensing is done.GegoK12, which is licensed under the MIT open-source license, allows anyone to gain full access to its source code. As such, it has become available to edtech resellers and IT staff in schools who could brand GegoK12 under their own name, add custom modules or even combine it with other existing systems used by the school."The constant complaint that we received from the schools was that they had to pay for an entire package of features but only needed a few modules," explained a GegoK12 spokesman. "With the core being available for free and in open-source form, a school would not incur any expenses until they actually needed additional modules."GegoK12 is designed to fit into the CBSE, ICSE, IB, and State Board framework and facilitates GST-friendly fee processing for schools using the fee management module. The system works as a web application that can be accessed from desktops and tablets, along with dedicated applications for teachers, parents, and transporters from Android smartphones. Schools may check out the price list for modules currently offered and decide on which additional licensed modules they might require apart from the free core.About GegoK12: GegoK12 is an open source school ERP system with a free core system complemented with optional licensed modules as per the needs of schools.

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