SDS Manager Launches Connected EHS Software Uniting Incident, Risk, and Audit Management

EHS Manager Conducting a Floor Audit

Safety and compliance teams can now manage incidents, risk, and audits in a single connected workflow, replacing spreadsheets and disconnected point tools.

We built SDS Manager EHS so incidents, risk, audits, and chemical data work as one connected system, letting safety managers focus on preventing the next incident.” — Erlend Bruvik, Founder of SDS Manager

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDS Manager today announced the launch of SDS Manager EHS , a connected environmental, health, and safety platform that brings incident management, risk management, and audit and inspection into one workflow. The platform is built for safety and compliance teams who have outgrown spreadsheets and disconnected point tools.Workplace injuries cost American businesses $58.78 billion a year, with overexertion and same-level falls alone accounting for nearly 40% of total losses, according to Liberty Mutual's 2025 Workplace Safety Index. Serious workplace accidents have fallen by roughly 40% over the past 25 years, yet workers' compensation costs have risen 30% over the same period.The gap points to a reporting and prevention problem, not a lack of dashboards. A 2025 National Safety Council report found that 78% of serious incidents were preceded by one or more unreported near misses, and that organizations with formal near-miss reporting programs saw a 23% reduction in major accidents within three years.SDS Manager EHS replaces siloed safety processes with a single data model. An incident can trigger a corrective action, that action rolls up to compliance reporting, and compliance gaps feed back into risk scoring. Safety managers see the full picture across sites, shifts, and contractors in real time.The platform includes three integrated modules. Incident Management captures near misses and recordable events and supports root-cause analysis and CAPA tracking. Risk Management scores hazards on a configurable matrix. Audit and Inspection runs mobile checklists and records corrective actions on findings."Safety teams have been forced to stitch together spreadsheets, email, and point tools for years," said Erlend Bruvik, Founder of SDS Manager. "We built SDS Manager EHS so that incidents, risk, audits, and chemical data work as one connected system. When everything shares the same data, safety managers spend less time chasing records and more time preventing the next incident."A native connection to chemical safety data links directly to SDS management , chemical inventory, and risk assessment tools. For organizations that handle hazardous substances, safety and chemical compliance now live in the same system.SDS Manager EHS serves regulated industries including manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, chemical processing, transportation and logistics, energy, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. The platform supports ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and OSHA requirements, and is available as a fully cloud-based system with mobile apps for frontline reporting.About SDS ManagerSDS Manager is a chemical compliance and safety software company headquartered in Norway, trusted by more than 10,000 safety managers worldwide. Its products span SDS management, chemical inventory, SDS authoring, risk assessment, and connected EHS software for incident, risk, and audit management.

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