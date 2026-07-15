Pre-Orders Open July 15: Power Rangers Statues

Premium Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Power Rangers 5-Ranger Set Front Swappable Parts 01 Swappable Parts 02 Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces new statues: 5-Ranger Set and Red Ranger from "Power Rangers." Pre-orders open July 15, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of the Power Rangers 5-Ranger Set from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," joining the Premium Masterline series.Based on the original five Rangers from the television series, this 1/4 scale statue set depicts the team in poses inspired by the Roll Call pose, a signature element inherited from the Super Sentai tradition. The sculpting and paintwork recreate the moment when the team completes its introduction and strikes its iconic pose.Each helmet is finished with the glossy appearance seen in the series and reflects the design of its respective Zord. The proportions are based on the physiques of the suit actors, with attention paid to musculature, body lines, and the texture of the costumes. The themed base is inspired by the Power Morpher and the morphing sequence.Interchangeable arm parts allow each Ranger to be displayed with their respective Power Weapon in multiple poses, including the two modes of the Power Axe and the separated and combined forms of the Power Lance.The DX Bonus Version also includes an additional left hand for the Red Ranger holding the Blade Blaster, providing another display option.The standalone Red Ranger statue from the same Premium Masterline series will also be available for pre-order on the same day.Product Name:Premium Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Power Rangers 5-Ranger Set DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/4H: 57–62 cm W: 111 cm D: 58–78 cm (5-Ranger Display)H: 47–62 cm W: 42 cm D: 20–34 cm (Red Ranger)H: 43–44 cm W: 42 cm D: 20 cm (Black Ranger)H: 46–54 cm W: 42 cm D: 29–46 cm (Blue Ranger)H: 40–48 cm W: 42 cm D: 23–31 cm (Yellow Ranger)H: 56–57 cm W: 42 cm D: 23–32 cm (Pink Ranger)*Dimensions affected by swappable parts are shown as minimum–maximum values.Weight: Approx. 10.14 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Red Ranger- Power Morpher Themed Base- Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Sword Two-Handed Pose)- One (1) Swappable Right Arm (Power Sword)- One (1) Swappable Left Arm- One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Open Hand)- One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Blade Blaster) [BONUS PART]・Black Ranger- Power Morpher Themed Base- Three (3) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Axe: Slash Attack, Cannon Mode)・Blue Ranger- Power Morpher Themed Base- Three (3) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Lance: Separated Form, Combined Form)・Yellow Ranger- Power Morpher Themed Base- Three (3) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Daggers: Mid Guard Pose, Extended Arms Pose)・Pink Ranger- Power Morpher Themed Base- Three (3) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Bow: Arrow Nocked Pose, Fully Drawn Pose)Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.Product Name:Premium Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Power Rangers Red RangerRetail Price USD: $499Edition Size: 40Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/4H: 47 cm W: 42 cm D: 24 cm (Roll Call Pose)H: 62 cm W: 42 cm D: 20 cm (Power Sword Two-Handed Pose)Weight: Approx. 1.58 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Power Morpher Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Roll Call Pose, Power Sword Two-Handed Pose)Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.For more details, visit our online store

Premium Masterline Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Product PV

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