FixMold Establishes Permanent Sanitization and Disinfection Division Serving South Florida

Commercial coronavirus cleaning services by FixMold Professional coronavirus office cleaning in Miami by FixMold experts Certified mold inspection services for South Florida residential properties

The Katz family's new disinfection division delivers professional decontamination services for homes, businesses, and vessels across Miami-Dade and Broward.

COVID redefined what ‘clean’ actually means, and we were ready for it. Other companies treated the pandemic as an emergency.” — Abe Katz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, a South Florida mold inspection and remediation company, has established a permanent sanitization and disinfection division that grew out of the biological decontamination work it performed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The division serves residential, commercial, and marine clients from Miami Beach to Fort Lauderdale.When the pandemic began in 2020, the company applied methods it had already used in mold remediation for three decades: structured property assessment, layered treatment, and documented results. FixMold adapted those protocols to pandemic-era decontamination and has since retained them as a standing service line.A Standard Drawn From Mold RemediationBefore the pandemic, FixMold crews managed mold, moisture intrusion, and biological hazards inside occupied buildings. The company applied the same approach to its commercial sanitizing work in Miami: technicians map each property, identify higher-risk areas such as entry points, shared equipment, high-touch surfaces, and HVAC returns, and treat them in sequence using EPA-registered products applied for the dwell time specified on the label.Cleaning and Disinfection as Separate StepsFixMold treats cleaning and disinfection as two distinct tasks. Cleaning removes dirt and organic residue from a surface; disinfection then uses EPA-registered chemistry to inactivate remaining pathogens. Shortening the required dwell time or skipping either step reduces the effectiveness of both. Because the company runs the sequence the way its mold protocols do, its disinfection work produces documented results. As the emergency eased, disinfecting and residential sanitizing became part of the company’s standard service menu.Service for Occupied and Time-Sensitive SitesDifferent sites carry different exposure. For workplaces, FixMold’s office cleaning focuses on shared surfaces rather than visible areas alone. For Miami Beach’s hospitality businesses, where a closed floor represents lost revenue, the company structures cleaning and disinfecting around shorter, lower-disruption turnarounds between guests.Recurring ProgramsMany clients use the service on a recurring basis rather than as a single visit. Programs include scheduled disinfecting and sanitizing tied to occupancy — for oceanfront condos and short-term rentals in Miami Beach, and for mainland offices — with each visit documented for HR policies and insurers.“COVID changed what many clients expect from cleaning, and our existing protocols carried over directly. We treated pandemic decontamination as another application of a standard the company had spent decades developing,” said Abe Katz, Chief Executive Officer of FixMold.Sanitization Methods and EquipmentFixMold develops and manufactures the FixMold CO₂ Carbonix Dry Ice Cold Fusion system and its CO₂ Deep Freeze chamber, which lift contamination using sub-zero cold rather than chemicals. The division also uses hydroxyl generators, UV-C sterilization, electrostatic application, ULV thermal fogging, HEPA filtration, and real-time particle counting to measure air quality before and after treatment. The same equipment supports commercial odor removal and indoor air-quality restoration.Mold Remediation BackgroundThe sanitization division is built on the company’s mold-remediation work. Members of the Katz family are founders of the Florida Association of Mold Professionals. The company’s mold services begin with licensed mold inspection supported by accredited laboratory analysis.Services span residential and commercial needs, including mold inspection in Broward County, mold evaluation in Fort Lauderdale, mold detection in Miami Beach, and mold abatement for older inland properties. Engagements are documented and carry a twelve-month warranty.Marine DivisionFort Lauderdale’s boating sector presents mold conditions specific to vessels: constant humidity, salt air, and sealed cabins where moisture accumulates. FixMold’s marine division addresses these conditions, from yacht interior restoration to mold inspection for boats before a sale or charter, and extends to larger commercial vessels. The CO₂ deep-freeze method is used to treat mold in cabins and other enclosed spaces with limited chemical exposure.About FixMoldFixMold is a mold inspection, testing, remediation, and environmental restoration company serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties. The company was founded on the Katz family’s more than 30 years of environmental work in New York and Florida and employs licensed professionals. FixMold holds a BBB A+ rating and serves homeowners, commercial property managers, marine vessel owners, and insurance professionals.Media ContactFixMoldAbe Katz, Chief Executive Officer10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168Phone: 305-465-MOLD (305-465-6653) · Broward: (954) 280-3229Licenses: MRSR2709 · MRSA2521Web: fixmold.com

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