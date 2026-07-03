FixMold Launches Advanced Organic Cleaning Line and CO₂ Deep-Freeze Mold Technology Across South Florida

FixMold all-purpose cleaner for everyday mold and mildew cleaning New CO₂ Deep-Freeze Mold Technology FixMold AC Vents & Ducts Cleaner for removing mold, dust, and allergens from HVAC ductwork

New professional-grade product suite — a completely organic, zero-VOC cleaning system paired with sub-zero Dry Ice and CO₂ Mold Freeze technology.

The CO₂ freeze technology is the piece I’m proudest of — it removes mold from wood and hard surfaces at the source, with no chemicals and nothing left behind.” — Abe Katz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, South Florida’s leading mold inspection, testing, and remediation company, today announced the launch of its most advanced product line to date: a completely organic, zero-VOC cleaning system and a new class of sub-zero deep-freeze mold technology. Developed over three decades of the Katz family’s field experience, the lineup packages the same professional-grade formulations FixMold’s technicians rely on into products built for residential, commercial, and industrial use.Every product in the core line is 100% organic, non-invasive, VOC-free, scent-free, and evaporates with no residue — safe for people, pets, and sensitive surfaces. The launch pairs that everyday cleaning system with FixMold’s headline innovation: aerosol-delivered Freezing Dry Ice and CO₂ Mold Freeze technology that penetrates, freezes, and lifts mold at the source without harsh chemicals.“For thirty years our family has solved mold problems that other companies couldn’t. This product line puts that same standard directly into people’s hands,”A Completely Organic, Zero-VOC Cleaning SystemThe core line spans eight targeted 20 fl oz (591 mL) formulations, each engineered for a specific surface or system while sharing the same organic, non-invasive, no-residue profile. Endorsed by the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, it is designed to clean and protect without introducing the harsh chemicals typical of conventional products.The eight-product core line includes:All-Purpose Cleaner — everyday cleaning that eliminates mold, mildew, and bacteria on non-porous surfaces.AC Vents & Ducts Cleaner — removes mold, dust, and allergen buildup to improve indoor air quality.AV Coil Disinfecting Cleaner — cleans evaporator and condenser coils and extends HVAC system life.Leather Cleaner & Conditioner — cleans, hydrates, and protects leather without residue.Fungal Coating — creates a long-lasting, invisible barrier that inhibits mold, mildew, and fungal growth.Hardwood Surface Cleaner — safely cleans and enhances hardwood for a streak-free finish.Sealant Encapsulation — seals porous surfaces to lock in contaminants and prevent future growth.Fabric Content Cleaner — deep-cleans and deodorizes upholstery, carpets, and mattresses by removing stains, odors, mold spores, and allergens.New CO₂ Deep-Freeze Mold TechnologyThe centerpiece of the launch is FixMold’s deep-freeze system — two flagship cans that treat mold with cold instead of chemicals:Freezing Dry Ice delivers a sub-zero –109°F blast that penetrates, freezes, and removes dirt, mold, and contaminants from most surfaces. Non-toxic and eco-friendly, it brings dry-ice-blasting power to home, commercial, and industrial jobs — powerful cleaning without chemicals.CO₂ Mold Freeze uses CO₂ Cold Fusion Technology to freeze and lift mold at the source on wood and hard surfaces. Fast-acting and professional-strength, it leaves no harsh chemicals or residue behind and is safe for the home and family.Rounding out the expanded catalog are three professional units built for larger jobs: a Thermal Fogger (ULV cold fogger for disinfecting and deodorizing), an Air Scrubber (HEPA filtration that captures airborne contaminants and particles), and an Odor Eliminator (professional-strength odor removal at the source).Built on Remediation-Grade Field ExperienceThe new line is the retail expression of FixMold’s daily service work. The company’s licensed teams deliver south florida mold inspection south florida mold remediation , and south florida mold assessment across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach — the same protocols the products are formulated to support.In Broward County, FixMold provides mold removal in Fort Lauderdale, black mold testing in Fort Lauderdale, air quality restoration in Fort Lauderdale, and detailed Fort Lauderdale mold assessment and mold evaluation in Fort Lauderdale. Every Broward mold assessment is performed by a licensed mold inspector in Broward, with dedicated crews for Davie mold inspection and Davie mold removal.Along the coast, FixMold handles residential mold detection in Miami Beach, mold testing in Miami Beach, commercial odor removal in Miami Beach, and North Miami Beach mold inspection. The disinfection division that scaled during the pandemic also continues to provide coronavirus remediation in Miami for homes and businesses.AvailabilityThe full FixMold product line — including Freezing Dry Ice, CO₂ Mold Freeze, and the eight-product organic core — is available now. Learn more, view the complete catalog, or request professional service at fixmold.com or by calling 305-465-MOLD (305-465-6653).About FixMoldFixMold is South Florida’s leading mold inspection, testing, remediation, and environmental restoration company, serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties. Founded on the Katz family’s 30-plus years of environmental expertise across New York and Florida, FixMold is known for licensed professionals, proprietary technology, and honest, root-cause remediation. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, Thumbtack, and the BBB, FixMold is trusted by homeowners, commercial property managers, marine vessel owners, and insurance professionals. Cleaner Air. Healthier Home. Better Life.Media ContactFixMoldAbe Katz, Chief Executive Officer10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168Phone: 305-465-MOLD (305-465-6653) · Broward: (954) 280-3229Licenses: MRSR2709 · MRSA2521Web: fixmold.com

2:15 FixMold Explainer Video for Miami Mold Inspection, Testing, and Mold Removal Services in Miami, FL

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