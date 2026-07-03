DictaAI Brings Transcription, Meeting Capture and Document Intelligence into One Platform

DictaAI combines AI transcription, meeting capture, document analysis and intelligent insights in one secure platform for businesses, researchers and creators.

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DictaAI is expanding transcription beyond speech-to-text by combining affordable AI transcription , meeting capture, document analysis, and industry-focused intelligence in one platform.AI is changing the way we work, and DictaAI offers a smarter way to capture, understand and act on information from meetings, interviews, lectures and documents.DictaAI addresses this challenge by combining transcription with intelligent analysis. Users can transcribe audio and video, capture supported online meetings, upload relevant documents and analyze their content through a unified workspace.At the centre of the platform is DictaLens, DictaAI’s built-in analysis tool. DictaLens helps users generate summaries, identify key topics, examine sentiment, ask content-specific questions and uncover patterns across multiple transcripts and documents. Its industry-focused prompt library supports workflows across business, media, education, podcasting, market research and legal services.“Transcription is perhaps the one area among AI’s many capabilities where hallucination doesn’t degrade the output, it can be trusted,” said Suyash, Co-founder of DictaAI. “That reliability allows executives and teams to move faster and make more informed decisions. We built DictaAI to capture that value and make it accessible, without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.”DictaAI supports a wide range of languages and dialects, including widely used mixed-language formats such as Hinglish and Spanglish enabling users to transcribe and analyze content across diverse linguistic contexts.Users can also work with a wide range of content sources within the platform. This includes meeting recordings, uploaded audio and video files, supported web links, cloud-storage imports and project-related PDFs. By bringing these different formats together in one workspace, DictaAI enables users to manage, analyze and extract insights from all their content without switching between multiple tools.The platform is designed for a wide range of users. Business teams can create meeting summaries, identify decisions and organize action items. Media professionals and podcasters can develop show notes, chapters and content assets. Researchers can analyze interviews and recurring themes, while educators can convert lectures into searchable notes and study materials.DictaAI also places emphasis on customer control and data security. Users can manage their files through a secure dashboard and permanently delete content when it is no longer required. DictaAI does not use any customer data or uploaded content to train its AI models, ensuring that all information remains private and fully under user control.DictaAI is available through [ https://www.dictaai.com/] . New users can [ https://www.dictaai.com/prices] About DictaAIDictaAI is an AI-powered transcription and analysis platform that transforms conversations, recordings and documents into accurate, searchable and actionable knowledge. Through AI transcription, meeting capture, human-review options and DictaLens analysis, DictaAI helps businesses, professionals, researchers and creators save time, uncover insights and get more value from their content.

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