ParentGrid Launches First Survivor-Built Documentation Platform Architected on California's Coercive Control Statute

ParentGrid — the first survivor-built documentation platform architected on California's coercive control statute. Available nationally at www.parentgrid.app.

Survivor-built and first of its kind, ParentGrid turns coercive control into legally defensible, timestamped documentation for family court.

Built for the gap between what courts can see and what survivors live.” — Lisa Kerr, Head of Advocacy and Partnerships, ParentGrid

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentGrid, a documentation platform designed for parents navigating high-conflict custody proceedings involving domestic violence and coercive control, launched June 3, 2026, as the first survivor-built platform architected directly on California Family Code Section 6320 — the state's coercive control statute enacted through SB 1141. The platform is available nationally and addresses a critical gap in the infrastructure available to survivors, advocates, and the public health systems that serve them.

Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects more than 43.5 million U.S. women and 20.7 million U.S. men over their lifetimes, according to the CDC National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (2023–24). The lifetime economic burden of IPV in the United States is estimated at nearly $3.6 trillion, including $2.1 trillion in medical costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite this scale, the population navigating post-separation coercive control in family court proceedings remains among the least documented and least served in the domestic violence landscape.

Coercive control — defined under California Family Code Section 6320 as a pattern of behavior used to dominate, isolate, or control an intimate partner or former partner — occurs in up to 58 percent of IPV relationships, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Psychology (2023). It is associated with elevated rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and suicidal ideation. Unlike physical violence, coercive control rarely generates a police report, a hospital record, or any data trail that courts, health systems, or housing authorities can act on. The result is a population that is invisible to every system designed to protect it.

ParentGrid was built to change that. The platform creates structured, timestamped documentation mapped directly to the behavioral categories defined in California Family Code Section 6320, producing legally defensible records accessible to survivors, their attorneys, and — with user consent — the advocates and public health professionals who serve them.

California's SB 1141, signed into law in 2020, was among the first statutes in the nation to codify coercive control as a form of domestic violence in family court proceedings. ParentGrid's documentation framework reflects that legislative structure, aligning with the statute's specific behavioral definitions. The platform is designed to function in any jurisdiction where coercive control is recognized — a category that continues to expand as states follow California's legislative lead.

A 2025 peer-reviewed study published in Child Abuse and Neglect found that 85 percent of maternal IPV survivors reported difficulty accessing healthcare for their children due to post-separation coercive tactics, including denied medical consent and weaponized custody exchanges. The federal government spends an estimated $55 billion annually managing the downstream effects of childhood exposure to domestic violence, according to research published in the Journal of Family Violence by Case Western Reserve University. ParentGrid gives survivors the tools to document medical neglect, denied healthcare access, and coercive interference with children's care — creating the legally defensible record that advocates, attorneys, and courts need to act.

"ParentGrid was built for the gap between what is happening to survivors in family court and what any system can see, document, or act on," said Lisa Kerr, Head of Advocacy and Partnerships at ParentGrid. "This platform exists so survivors have a tool that works in court. That is what survivor-built means."

ParentGrid is actively building institutional partnerships with domestic violence coalitions, public health agencies, Family Justice Centers, and legislative offices in California and nationally. The platform is accessible at www.parentgrid.app.

About ParentGrid

ParentGrid, a Grove Management Limited Liability Co. company, is a survivor-built documentation platform designed for parents navigating high-conflict custody proceedings involving domestic violence and coercive control. Built on the framework of California Family Code Section 6320, ParentGrid produces legally defensible, timestamped records accessible to survivors, attorneys, and advocates. The platform is available nationally at www.parentgrid.app.

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