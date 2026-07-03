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As crises grow, UNESCO advances efforts to keep every child learning

A new report released by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) reveals that 258 million school-aged children and adolescents worldwide are facing disruptions to their education as a result of crises, up from 234 million in 2025. Of these, 93 million are currently out of school.

Behind these numbers are millions of children whose learning has been interrupted by conflict, displacement, climate-related disasters and other emergencies. For many, school is more than a place of learning. It provides safety, stability, psychosocial support and hope during times of uncertainty.

As crises become more frequent, prolonged and interconnected, ensuring access to quality education is both a fundamental right and an urgent humanitarian priority. 

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As crises grow, UNESCO advances efforts to keep every child learning

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