July 2, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

INTER-NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT

Sail Boston “Parade of Sail” – Saturday, July 11, 2026

Starting on Saturday, July 11, 2026, ships from around the world will be gathering in Boston Harbor for the Sail Boston event which will conclude on Thursday, June 16, 2026. Part of the event will include a Parade of Sail on Saturday, July 11, 2026 will require numerous parking restrictions throughout multiple different neighborhoods.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets in the following neighborhoods:

SEAPORT DISTRICT AREA

Black Falcon Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Drydock Avenue to Terminal Street

Codfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Courthouse Way - Both sides, Northern Avenue to Liberty Drive

Dolphin Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to the South Jetty

Dry Dock Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Summer Street to Black Falcon Avenue

FID Kennedy Avenue - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dolphin Way to approximately 660’ west of

Harbor Street - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dry Dock Avenue to Northern Avenue

Northern Avenue - Both sides, from Northern Avenue Bridge (near Sleeper Street) to Pier 4

Boulevard. Both sides, from MassPort Haul Road to Tide Street

Seafood Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from Northern Avenue to Shoreline Road

Seaport Boulevard - South side (odd side), from Atlantic Avenue to B Street, North side (water side) from Pier 4 Boulevard to B Street

Shellfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Shoreline Road - Both sides, for its entire length, from Seafood Way to Swordfish Way

Swordfish Way - Both sides, for its entire length, from FID Kennedy Avenue to Shoreline Road

Tide Street - Both sides, for its entire length, from Dry Dock Avenue to FID Kennedy Avenue

SEAPORT DISTRICT AREA -FAN PIER / PIER 4 PRIVATE OWNERSHIP

Bond Drive - Both sides, from Fan Pier Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

Fan Pier Boulevard - Both sides, from Seaport Boulevard to Waterside Avenue

Harbor Shore Drive - Both sides, from Northern Avenue for its entirety

Liberty Drive - Both sides, from Courthouse Way to Marina Park Drive

Marina Park Drive - Both sides, from Northern Avenue to Waterside Avenue

Pier 4 Boulevard - Both sides, from Northern Avenue heading northeasterly for its entirety

Waterside Avenue - Both sides, from Fan Pier Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

EAST BOSTON AREA

Marginal Street - Both sides, from Orleans Street to approximately 470 east of Jefferies Street (to where the street ends), which includes either side of the marina.

Sumner Street - South side (water side), from New Street to Liverpool Street.

CHARLESTOWN AREA

Baxter Road - Both sides, First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety

Chelsea Street - South side (Navy Yard side), from Constitution Road to Fifth Street.

Constitution Road - Both sides, from Warren Street to Chelsea Street.

Eighth Street - Both sides, from First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety.

Fifth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to First Avenue.

First Avenue - Both sides, from Fifth Street to Sixteenth Street.

Flagship Avenue - Both sides, from Eighth Street heading westerly for its entirety.

Ninth Street - Both sides, from Third Avenue heading southerly for its entirety

Seventh Street - Both sides, from First Avenue to Third Avenue.

Sixteenth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street First Avenue.

Sixth Street - Both sides, from First Avenue to Third Avenue.

Terry Ring - Both sides, from First Avenue heading southerly for its entirety.

Thirteenth Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street heading southerly for its entirety

Warren Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Constitution Road

SOUTH BOSTON AREA

East First Street - North side (park side), from Farragut Road to O Street.

Farragut Road - East side (park side), from Day Boulevard to East Fourth Street, excluding MBTA Bus Stop, East side (park side) from East Second Street to East First Street

NORTH END / WATERFRONT AREA

Battery Street - Both sides, from Commercial Street heading easterly to end of city jurisdiction.

Long Wharf - Both sides, from Old Atlantic Avenue heading easterly to end of city jurisdiction/BPDA jurisdiction.

Atlantic Avenue, North End - East side (water side), from Commercial Wharf to Lewis Wharf/Commercial Street

Atlantic Avenue, Waterfront - East side (opposite the Rose Kennedy Greenway), from Seaport Boulevard to the curb cut in between Boston Harbor Hotel and 400 Atlantic Avenue East side (opposite the Rose Kennedy Greenway), from after the curb cut after 10 & 20 Rowes Wharf to Milk Street

Chelsea Street, Charlestown - South side (water side), from North Washington Street to Constitution Road

Commercial Street, North End - East side (water side), from Atlantic Avenue/Lewis Wharf to Battery Street

Farragut Road, South Boston - East side (park side), from East Fourth Street to East Second Street excluding the MBTA bus stop

Seaport Boulevard, Seaport District - North side (odd side), from Pier 4 Boulevard to Sleeper Street

Sleeper Street, Seaport District - East side (odd side), from #51 Sleeper Street to Seaport Boulevard

Sumner Street, East Boston - North side (house side), from Liverpool Street to New Street.

BACK BAY

July 4th Celebration – Monday June 29 - Sunday July 5

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the July 4th celebration event on the Esplanade. They will be in place between Monday, June 29 and Sunday July 5.

Road closures should be anticipated. BPD closes Beacon Street from Arlington Street to Hereford Street usually around 7:00 p.m. Charles Street also closes for the dispersal, and the closure is from Charles Circle to Boylston Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Monday through Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street (DC138, DC139)

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday and Saturday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Boston’s Fourth of July Parade – Saturday, July 4, 2026

The City’s annual 4th of July parade will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with a start time of 9AM beginning at Copley Square. The route of the parade has been modified for 2026 as it is the 250th Anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. A large group of people is expected to gather at the intersection of State Street and Congress Street due to the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House. Typically, the crowd will end up closing Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old State House. The parade route is Copley Square. Boylston Street, left on Tremont Street, right on Court Street to State Street (reading from old State house Balcony) then a smaller group will follow Congress Street to Faneuil Hall. Streets along and on the parade route will be closed to through traffic as much as 2 hours before and will reopen after the parade passes according to public safety needs.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Exeter Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Court Street

Court Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to State Street/Washington Street

State Street - Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street/Washington Street

Devonshire Street - Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 12, 2026 through to October 11, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street and Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. A 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street will be implemented. Additionally, an handicapped parking zone will also be put in place on Berkeley Street.

The Open Newbury series will run on the Sundays listed here:

July 12, 2026

July 19, 2026

July 26, 2026

August 2, 2026

August 9, 2026

August 23, 2026

September 6, 2026

September 13, 2026

September 20, 2026

October 11, 2026

The Open Newbury series will NOT run on the Sundays listed here:

August 16, 2026

August 30, 2026

September 27, 2026

October 4, 2026

More details can be found on the event webpage.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout the Sundays listed on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding the area next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - East side (odd side), from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue, West side (even side), from Public Alley 436 to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Berkeley Street - West side (even side), from Boylston Street to Public Alley 436

DORCHESTER

Fourth of July Safety Precautions, BHA Franklin Field Housing Development – Saturday, July 4, 2026

In the interest of public safety, certain streets within the Franklin Field Housing Development Area in Dorchester by Harambee Park be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the evening of July 4, 2026 and into the morning of July 5, 2026 with the goal of keeping vehicles that do not belong to area residents off of the public streets.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Stratton Street - Both sides, from Lyford Street to Ames Street

Westview Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue heading easterly to the end of the street, all along Harambee Park and throughout the entire street

Boston Little Saigon Night Market, Dorchester - Saturday, July 18, 2026

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, Dorchester Avenue will be the venue for the Boston Little Saigon Night Market. Night markets are outdoor street festivals that include food vendors, artisan/merchandise vendors, games, entertainment, and photo opportunities. They can be found all over Vietnam and are one of the most loved experiences by locals and tourists. During the event, the Boston Little Saigon Cultural District will not only highlight the community, but also bring a cultural experience to nostalgic residents who grew up in Vietnam and locals who are yearning for new experiences. This event will require a temporary parking restriction along Dorchester Avenue. Dorchester Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the event.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Adams Street to Gibson Street

DOWNTOWN

Essex Street FIFA World Cup, Law Enforcement Support Game 7 – Thursday, July 9, 2026

During World Cup games at Boston Stadium the MBTA will be implementing a Traffic Management Plan that closes Summer Street, creates a traffic diversion and a queue line for attendees that are traveling by train to Boston Stadium. The BTD will assist the Boston Police in establishing a temporary parking restriction on Essex Street to stage assets.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout Thursday on the following streets:

Essex Street - Both sides, from South Street to Atlantic Avenue, please over post any existing parking regulation signs

FENWAY

Concerts at Fenway Park, Noah Kahan – July 7, 2026; July 8, 2026; July 10, 2026 and July 11, 2026

Fenway Park will be the venue for four upcoming concerts by Noah Kahan. The first concert is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026 followed by another on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Thursday is dark with another concert on Friday, July 10, 2026 which is followed by a concert on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the days listed on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Boylston Street - North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Run to Home Base - Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8 a.m., the Annual Run to Home Base will be taking place. This event consists of a 5K race and a 9K race. Both start on Jersey Street and over their course will enter the City of Cambridge by way of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and then return to the City of Boston, ending by crossing home plate at Fenway Park. It is expected that with 2,000 runners, the event will generate upwards of 10,000 attendees. In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the large number of people this event will generate some necessary temporary parking restrictions. The race starts at 8am. The race route is: Jersey Street, left onto Van Ness Street, left onto Ipswich Street heading easterly, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Massachusetts Avenue, over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, to the City of Cambridge, returning to the City of Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, right onto Boylston Street, right onto Ipswich Street, right onto Lansdowne Street, left into Gate C of Fenway Park. The race route will be closed to through traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Van Ness Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Lansdowne Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue - West side (odd side), from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

MATTAPAN

Fourth of July Safety Precautions, River Street – Saturday, July 4, 2026

In the interest of public safety, the Boston Police Department has requested that River Street in Mattapan be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the evening of July 4, 2026 and into the morning of July 5, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

River Street - Both sides, from Cummins Highway to Topalian Street

Fourth of July Safety Precautions, BHA Gallivan Housing Development –Saturday, July 4, 2026

In the interest of public safety, the Boston Police Department, the Boston Housing Authority, the BHA Police and the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management have requested that certain streets within the Gallivan Housing Development Area in Dorchester be posted with a temporary parking restrictions for the evening of July 4, 2026 and into the morning of July 5, 2026 with the goal of keeping vehicles that do not belong to area residents off of the public streets.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Standard Street - Both sides, from Woodbole Avenue to Woodgate Street

Woodbole Avenue - Both sides, from Woodgate Street to Standard Street – entire street

Woodgate Street - Both sides, from Morton Street to Standard Street – entire street

Woodruff Way - Both sides, from Woodbole Avenue to dead end – entire street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure – Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

Roxbury Unity Parade – Sunday, July 19, 2026

On Sunday, July 19, 2026 the Roxbury Unity Parade will be taking place. This parade is expected to consist of 100-200 people and will start in front of the Madison Park High School, Guild Row, continues onto Washington Street, left onto Dale Street, left onto Walnut Avenue, left onto Warren Street, left onto Washington Street, slight right onto Roxbury Street, and right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, returning to the starting point. The setup for the parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a step-off time of 1:00PM. The parade route will be closed to through traffic and will reopen after the parade passes.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Elmwood Street to Dudley Street

Nubian Square Block Party, Washington Street – Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, there will be the Nubian Square Block Party event on Washington Street which will require the street to be closed and a temporary parking restriction installed. This is a recurring event that has been known by different names in the past. Eustis Street is for production vehicles to have a place to stage. Ruggles Street is to assist with the placement of blocking vehicles. Washington Street from Ruggles Street to Palmer Street will be closed to through traffic as early as 5AM and reopen no later than 10 p.m..

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Washington Street - Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Palmer Street

Eustis Street - Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Washington Street

Ruggles Street - Both sides, from Ruggles Court (portion closest to Washington Street) to Washington Street

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival – Sunday, July 26, 2026

The annual Puerto Rican Parade will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026 starting at 12 p.m. along the following route: Columbus Avenue at Cedar Street, to Seaver Street to Blue Hill Avenue to Franklin Park Road to North Jewish War Veterans Drive, to Circuit Drive to Piedmont Drive. The parade route will be closed to through traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Roxbury Street to Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue - Both sides, from Health Street at Centre Street to Walnut Avenue/Seaver Street

Seaver Street - Both sides, from Walnut Avenue/Columbus Avenue to Blue Hill Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue - Both sides, from Seaver Street to Columbia Road

SOUTH END

Betances Festival, Villa Victoria – Saturday, July 18, 2026

The annual Betances Festival will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026 within the Villa

Victoria complex. This event also includes as parade which starts 1 p.m. at the Villa Victoria complex onto West Dedham Street, left turn on Tremont Street, left on Aquadilla Street, a left again on Tremont Street, left on West Newton Street, left on Shawmut Avenue and left onto San Juan Street, left onto Washington Street, left on West Dedham Street and end at Plaza Betances in front of 100 West Dedham. The parade route will be closed to through traffic during the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Aguadilla Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street (starting from the leg opposite West Canton Street) to West Brookline Street.

San Juan Street - Both sides, from Shawmut Avenue (starting from the leg closest to West Dedham Street) to West Brookline Street.

SOUTH STATION/LEATHER DISTRICT

On World Cup match days, the following street closures and parking restrictions will be in place:

Both lanes of Summer Street between Purchase Street at Dewey Square and Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic for South Station queuing operations for these matches:

The I-93 South 16A ramp exit will be closed.

Additional closures of Summer Street will take place from Surface Road to Atlantic Avenue on the outbound travel lanes on all match days.

Essex Street between South Street and Atlantic Avenue will be closed except for MBTA buses and traffic entering or leaving the 2 Financial Center garages.

Parking regulations will be adjusted on Atlantic Avenue between Kneeland Street and Summer Street.

Updated information can be found at boston.gov/summer-closures.