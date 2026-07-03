Preston, Webster County, GA (July 1, 2026) – At the request of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the GBI is investigating the deaths of Zekevian James, age 19, of Richland, GA, and Jo’Quavious Jones, age 17, of Lumpkin, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, June 30, 2026, a family member of one of the victims contacted the Webster County Sheriff’s Office to report a missing person. During a search for the missing person, WCSO discovered James and Jones deceased in the area of Twin Towers Road and Johnson Road in Webster County, GA.

James’ and Jones’ bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus, GA, at 229-931-2439 or the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in Preston, GA, at 229-828-7503. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.