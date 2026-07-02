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2026 Property Tax | Discount Deadline

Don't miss this opportunity to save by paying before the discount deadline. Pay by August 31, 2026, to receive the early payment discount on your 2026 Pitt County property taxes.

Pay Online: pay.pittcountync.gov

For More Information or Questions
Call 252-902-3400 Or Visit the Tax Administration Website

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2026 Property Tax | Discount Deadline

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