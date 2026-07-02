Residents Reminded When to Call 911

Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center 801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333 Columbia, MO 65201-7732 (573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311

COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 2, 2026) - Boone County Joint Communications is prepared for a spike in calls on the Fourth of July holiday.

Residents are reminded to call 911 for emergencies only and to call the non-emergency numbers 311 or 573-442-6131 for other situations requiring law enforcement attention, such as noise caused by fireworks or fireworks being discharged in prohibited areas.

Calling 911 when there is no emergency can prevent actual emergency calls from being connected in a timely manner and could delay emergency responders for someone who really needs help.

When to call 911 versus 311:

Call 911 for any situation requiring the immediate presence of law enforcement or a response from fire/rescue or ambulance services.

A burglary in progress

A house fire

A person trapped by machinery

A person having chest pain

Call 311 or 573-442-6131 for law enforcement assistance when immediate presence of law enforcement is not required.

To report an abandoned vehicle

To report a noise complaint

To report lost or stolen property

To report a parking issue

If you are not sure whether something is an emergency, dial 911 to report the incident.

To learn more about 311 and other helpful services and resources, please visit https://www.boonemo.gov/bcjc/311/

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