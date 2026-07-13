Nomination Period Open for the Tom S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award
Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner
Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner
Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner
Roger B. Wilson
Boone County Government Center
801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333
Columbia, MO 65201-7732
(573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311
COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 13, 2026) - In collaboration with the Tom Hurley Award Fund, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) volunteer organization, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) announces the start of the nomination period for the 6th annual Tom S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award.
Tom S. Hurley was a beloved son, brother, friend, and public servant who passed away unexpectedly in 2019 while serving as the Director of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. The award given in his honor seeks to recognize an individual, agency or organization that embodies the qualities and spirit for which Tom was known– helpfulness, initiative, altruism, and humility.
To nominate a deserving individual or organization, visit the Tom Hurley Award Fund website at https://tomhurley.org/.
Nominations will be collected until August 9. The recipient will be selected by a nine-member committee comprised of first responders, non-profit volunteers, healthcare leaders, elected officials, county administrators, Tom Hurley Award Fund board members, and representatives of the Hurley Family.
The selected nominee will be presented with the award plaque and a monetary prize at the 6th annual Boone County Ready Festival on September 17, 2026, at Cosmo Park.
To learn more about Tom S. Hurley, visit the BCOEM website at https://www.boonemo.gov/oem/plan-prepare/tom-hurley.asp.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.