Nomination Period Open for the Tom S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award

Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center 801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333 Columbia, MO 65201-7732 (573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311

COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 13, 2026) - In collaboration with the Tom Hurley Award Fund, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) volunteer organization, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) announces the start of the nomination period for the 6th annual Tom S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award.

Tom S. Hurley was a beloved son, brother, friend, and public servant who passed away unexpectedly in 2019 while serving as the Director of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. The award given in his honor seeks to recognize an individual, agency or organization that embodies the qualities and spirit for which Tom was known– helpfulness, initiative, altruism, and humility.

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, visit the Tom Hurley Award Fund website at https://tomhurley.org/.

Nominations will be collected until August 9. The recipient will be selected by a nine-member committee comprised of first responders, non-profit volunteers, healthcare leaders, elected officials, county administrators, Tom Hurley Award Fund board members, and representatives of the Hurley Family.

The selected nominee will be presented with the award plaque and a monetary prize at the 6th annual Boone County Ready Festival on September 17, 2026, at Cosmo Park.

To learn more about Tom S. Hurley, visit the BCOEM website at https://www.boonemo.gov/oem/plan-prepare/tom-hurley.asp.

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