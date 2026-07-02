Statement of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Sexual Misconduct Settlements

Jul 02, 2026

The Committee on Ethics (Committee) is dedicated to maintaining a congressional workplace free from sexual misconduct and ensuring that any individuals responsible for misconduct are held responsible for their behavior. There should be zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, harassment, or discrimination in the halls of Congress, or in any employment setting.

On Tuesday, the House passed House Resolution 1399 which directed the Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights (OCWR) to make publicly available a list that sets forth separately for each Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner certain information regarding any review, investigation, or case involving sexual harassment or sexual abuse if it resulted in payment of taxpayer funds. The Committee is dedicated to providing transparency for the American public on sexual misconduct matters.

However, as the Committee has previously publicly stated: the Committee does not handle sexual harassment lawsuits or have any involvement in settlements of such claims. In 2018, the Committee championed the passage of the CAA Reform Act, which required automatic referrals to this Committee of Member reimbursement of sexual harassment awards or settlements paid out of a U.S. Treasury fund and publication of such awards or settlements (here). Since the enactment of that legislation, the Committee has not been notified of any awards or settlements relating to allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or other sexual misconduct by a Member.

While the Committee does not have the information sought by House Resolution 1399, the Committee fully supports the release of information about sexual misconduct settlements and calls on OCWR to abide by House Resolution 1399 and make publicly available information about Member sexual misconduct matters resulting in payment of taxpayer funds.

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Press Release