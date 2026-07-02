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Planning Commission Work Session 7.8.2026

The Fairfield County Planning Commission will meet for a Work Session on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at 6pm. The meeting will be held online via Zoom. 

Agenda: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/Planning_Commission_Work_Session_-_July_8_1.pdf

To participate:
Topic: Planning Commission Work Session
Time: Jul 8, 2026 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/96212729219?pwd=mzbCQ1LT5cQ5TLnPIwOHe30e0yaoa6.1

Meeting chat link
https://zoom.us/launch/jc/96212729219

Meeting ID: 962 1272 9219
Passcode: 357414

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Planning Commission Work Session 7.8.2026

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