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SMSH Golf Tournament September 24th 2026

We are proud to announce our 3rd annual SMSH Golf Tournament!

The golf tournament will take place on September 24th, 2026 at the Pine Creek Golf Club.

For additional information please see the attached flyer in the link below.
SMSH Golf Tournament Brochure

Alternatively, you can register and pay via the form below.

 

If you encounter issues with the form above, please use this link.

Golf Tournament 2026 Registration Link

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SMSH Golf Tournament September 24th 2026

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