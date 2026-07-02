Arkon Mounts Highlights Growing Demand for Industrial Device Mounting Solutions

Industry-wide shift toward connected operations is driving increased demand for rugged, modular mounting infrastructure built for long-term scalability

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As warehouses, fleet operators, manufacturers, and field service organizations continue investing in connected technologies, mobile devices have become central to everyday operations. From warehouse management systems and barcode scanning to fleet communications, equipment diagnostics, and digital work orders, businesses are deploying more tablets and rugged mobile devices than ever across industrial environments.As these deployments grow, organizations are placing greater emphasis on the infrastructure supporting those devices. Rather than treating mounts as simple accessories, businesses are increasingly adopting standardized mounting platforms that improve accessibility, simplify deployments, and adapt as technology evolves.According to ARKON Mounts, this shift is driving demand for modular heavy-duty mounting systems capable of supporting multiple devices while reducing the need to redesign installations with every hardware refresh. Standardized mounting infrastructure also helps create consistency across forklifts, fleet vehicles, manufacturing equipment, service trucks, and mobile workstations.The recently introduced XMS Series was developed to meet these evolving requirements through a rugged modular mounting ecosystem engineered for industrial, material handling, and fleet applications. Built around heavy-duty metal ball architecture, the XMS platform provides a durable foundation that supports long-term deployments in demanding environments where vibration and continuous daily use are common.The modular ecosystem includes AMPS mounts, shafts, pedestals, and metal ball adapters designed around widely adopted industry mounting standards. As tablets, scanners, and mobile computers evolve, organizations can retain much of their existing mounting infrastructure while replacing only device-specific holders or adapters.The XMS Series supports a wide range of industrial applications, including:Warehouse and forklift operationsConstruction and field service environmentsIndustrial and manufacturing workflowsAs industrial mobility continues to expand, ARKON Mounts believes standardized, modular mounting infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in helping businesses scale connected operations efficiently while preparing for future technology upgrades.To learn more about the XMS Series and ARKON Mounts' industrial mounting solutions, visit: arkon.com/xms or arkon.com

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