Producer Zhijie Li

BEIJING, CHINA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2026, Hoorae Media, founded by Emmy-nominated actress and producer Issa Rae, released the micro drama Screen Time. Developed by a Hollywood production company, the project adopted a mobile-first format and was released on TikTok.The Hoorae project reflects how production teams are exploring new approaches to short-form storytelling, including more structured content planning, production workflow management and resource coordination. In China, the micro drama Lies Under the Guise of Love represents another example of structured management approaches. Producer Zhijie Li participated in the project’s production, working with the team to establish a workflow covering script analysis, production scheduling, department coordination and post-production arrangements during the development and production stages.During the production process, Li and the team conducted phased assessments based on factors including the script structure, filming conditions, personnel arrangements and available resources. The team adjusted production plans as needed and coordinated responsibilities across directing, cinematography, art design, performance and post-production departments to maintain continuity between different stages of production.Following the completion of production, Lies Under the Guise of Love achieved more than 200 million cumulative views across platforms. The project’s performance reflects the effectiveness of its structured production approach, which integrated creative development, workflow coordination and platform distribution considerations throughout the production process.The development of Lies Under the Guise of Love reflects the growing professionalization of micro drama production across global markets. As companies such as Hoorae Media explore short-form storytelling in Hollywood, production teams in China are also developing new approaches that combine creative planning, operational efficiency and audience-oriented strategies.

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