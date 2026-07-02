RFP for Juvenile Detention Facility Management System

SECTION I INTRODUCTION

1 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (“RFP”)

Shelby County, Alabama (the “County”) is requesting proposals from qualified, responsible vendors to provide a Jail Management System (JMS) for the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Facility. You are invited to provide a proposal in response to this RFP. All proposals must follow the requirements as provided in Section IV.

Shelby County owns and operates a juvenile detention facility located in Columbiana, Alabama. The facility is designed for 34 beds, with the average population being around 15 juveniles at any one time. The County is seeking a comprehensive JMS system to serve this population. It is estimated that the number of staff members (users) needing to utilize the system will be approximately 25.

Additional specifications and scope of work are included in Section III below.

3 PROPOSED PROJECT SCHEDULE

The following is an estimated proposed schedule:

RFP for Services Released July 2, 2026

Deadline for Questions July 13, 2026, 2:00 pm CT

County’s Response to Questions July 16, 2026

Proposals Due July 30, 2026, 3:00 p.m. CT

Proposal Opening July 31, 2026, 10:00 a.m. CT

Anticipated Selection August 24, 2026

All dates set forth above and elsewhere in this RFP are tentative and subject to change at any time by the County in the County’s sole discretion. The County reserves the right to delete or modify any part of the above Proposed Schedule.

1.4 RESULTING CONTRACTS

It is anticipated that the successful Proposer will enter into a contract agreement whereby the successful proposer agrees to provide a comprehensive JMS that meets the requirements of this RFP utilizing the firm, fixed pricing schedule provided in the proposal for a period of three (3) years (“Resulting Contract”). The Resulting Contract will be in a substantially the same format prescribed by the County and included herein as Addendum A and shall, in any event, be subject to the terms and conditions of this RFP.

1.5 COMMUNICATIONS

From the time that this RFP is published until such time as the Resulting Contract has been signed, all informal communications relating to this RFP and the project between the County, the Shelby County Commission, or their officials, employees, or agents and the Proposer shall cease. Only formal questions and clarifications pursuant to Subsection 1.6 will be permitted. Inappropriate communications related to this RFP between the Proposer or any person or entity identified in this section will result in disqualification from the process.

1.6 QUESTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS

Questions and clarifications shall be directed to the County’s sole point of contact, Mary Horton at mhorton@shelbyal.com. The subject matter must read: “Questions for the JMS RFP.”

Questions must be received by July 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CT. If appropriate, the COUNTY will post answers to questions to the Shelby County Ebid Portal, https://ebid.shelbyal.com/, by close of business on July 16, 2026. All questions must be submitted in and responded to in writing to be relied upon by the Proposer.

1.7 PROPOSAL OPENING

Proposals will be publicly opened on July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT at the Shelby County Administrative Building located at 200 West College St., Columbiana, AL 35051 in the Commission Chambers. Only the names of the Proposers that provided a timely submission will be announced at the opening. Proposers are invited, but are not required, to attend the public opening.