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INVITATION TO BID - Streaming Current Monitor

SEALED BIDS  -   STREAMING CURRENT MONITOR


Sealed bids for a STREAMING CURRENT MONITOR will be received in the office of the Chief Financial Officer, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College Street-Room 125, Columbiana, Alabama 35051 until 2:00 P.M., July 30, 2026, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read. 


At the time that this Invitation is issued, all informal communications with the County regarding this solicitation shall cease. If you have any questions concerning bid specifications, please submit all questions to Mary Horton at mhorton@shelbyal.com by no later than 12:00 P.M., July 23, 2026. Responses to these questions, if appropriate, will be posted on the eBid Portal by close of business July 27, 2026. Bidders may only rely upon written guidance or responses. Failure to comply with this provision will be considered an improper communication and will be grounds to disqualify bidder.

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INVITATION TO BID - Streaming Current Monitor

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