Elite Truck School opens new location in Eugene, OR

Elite Truck School operates late-model trucks at their new Eugene CDL Training Center Students appreciate the smaller class sizes and experienced CDL instructors at Elite Truck School

Elite Truck School, Oregon's leading CDL training provider, is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus at 430 S Mill St, Creswell, OR 97426

Lane County and the surrounding region have a strong tradition of hardworking tradespeople, and we're excited to bring that same standard to CDL training right here in the community.” — Tyler Reisnaur

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to the growing demand for skilled, professional truck drivers in the Willamette Valley, Elite Truck School , Oregon's leading CDL training provider, is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus at 430 S Mill St, Creswell, OR 97426. This exciting expansion brings high-quality Class A CDL training to the Eugene area, giving Lane County residents a convenient local option to launch a rewarding career in the trucking industry.The new Eugene-area campus will offer flexible scheduling to accommodate a wide range of students. Daytime classes run four (4) weeks, while weekend classes are available as an eight (8) week program, making professional CDL certification accessible for both career changers and working adults."We've always believed that truck driving is a skilled trade, one that deserves the same recognition and professional training as any other craft. Lane County and the surrounding region have a strong tradition of hardworking tradespeople, and we're excited to bring that same standard to CDL training right here in the community. As proud members of the CVTA, which represents the finest truck driver training schools in America, we hold ourselves to the highest bar, and our new Eugene campus reflects that commitment”, said Tyler Reisnaur, General Manager."We designed our CDL training program with one goal in mind: give every student the best possible chance to succeed. That means smaller class sizes, and a model where students work with the same instructor from day one in the classroom all the way through their road training. Our instructors don't just teach; they invest in every student they work with. That dedication is why Elite Truck School has one of the highest first-time CDL pass rates in Oregon, and it's the standard we'll bring to our new Eugene-area campus. As a veteran, I'm especially proud that we can offer that same world-class training to veterans and working adults in Lane County who are ready to build a career in the trades”, said J.J. Reisnaur, Director of Operations.The new Eugene area campus continues Elite Truck School's long-standing commitment to high-quality, personalized instruction and state-of-the-art equipment. The school works closely with industry partners, including trucking companies, WorkSource Oregon, the Veterans Administration, and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, to help students access financial assistance and connect with employers upon graduation.Elite Truck School is now enrolling students at the new Eugene-area location. To learn more about Class A CDL training programs, trucking companies hiring graduates, and financial assistance programs for Lane County residents, visit https://elitetruckschool.com/ About Elite Truck SchoolIn 2003, after a long and successful career as a professional driver, Elite Founder Greg Reisnaur saw a need for better-trained truck driving professionals in the Portland area. To meet this demand, he built a business to offer truck-driving courses that delivered a high standard of training while remaining affordable and convenient for students. Today, Elite Truck School provides Class A and Class B CDL training and is WIOA and VA approved, with campuses serving communities across Oregon.

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