Elite 11 Semi-Finalists Announced for the 2026 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

The Kenworth T680 as seen at the Mid America Trucking Show The 2026 "Elite 11" Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Semi-Finalists

Program marks 11th year honoring veterans who have built careers in professional trucking

This year's Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Elite 11 semi-finalists exemplify the dedication, leadership, and commitment to service that military veterans bring to the trucking industry” — Kyle Kimball, Kenworth Director of Marketing

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenworth , Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative today announced 11 semi-finalists, the “Elite 11” for the 2026 “ Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence” award, marking the program's 11th year. The award honors the achievements of military veterans who have transitioned into careers in the professional trucking industry.This year's semi-finalists were selected from nominations submitted by carriers, training schools, a private fleet and individuals across the country, and represent four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.For the 11th consecutive year, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the winning driver: a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering. The 76-inch sleeper features a Diamond VIT interior in charcoal with high-quality leather driver and passenger seats with titanium accents that are fully heated and cooled. The Kenworth T680 also includes the latest in driver amenities, including a factory- installed refrigerator, a rotating worktable, and space for the everyday conveniences that bring the comforts of home to the road.Registered Apprenticeship (RA) remains a driving force behind this year's semi-finalists: 60% of the nominations received came from drivers who are completing or have completed a U.S. Department of Labor RA Program, and five of the Elite 11 are apprentices today, demonstrating RA to be a proven on-ramp for veterans entering the trucking industry.Of the nominations received, the following semi-finalists will continue in the award program:Jeffrey Barber U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class (E-7)Prime Inc.Trained by Prime Inc.Brandon Ward U.S. Navy, Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8)Werner EnterprisesTrained by Roadmaster Drivers School, OrlandoUS DOL Registered ApprenticeshipMohammad Arzola U.S. Marine Corps, Sergeant Major (E-9)HEBTrained by California Career SchoolsJuan Rosado Lozada U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Corporal (E-3)Roehl Transport, Inc.Trained by Troops Into Transportation, Fort BenningKishawn Forbes U.S. Navy, Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8)Melton Truck LinesTrained by Florida State College at JacksonvilleGary W. Williams U.S. Army, Command Sergeant Major (E-9)Stevens TransportTrained by Southern Careers InstituteMonica Brooks-Buck U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class (E-7)Werner EnterprisesTrained by Truck Driver Institute, SaucierUS DOL Registered ApprenticeshipJenn Wilken U.S. Army, Staff Sergeant (E-6)Prime Inc.Trained by Prime Inc.Daryus Jones U.S. Army, Private First Class (E-3)Anheuser-BuschTrained by Tulsa TechnologyUS DOL Registered ApprenticeshipDaniel Doss U.S. Air Force, Staff Sergeant (E-5)Melton Truck LinesTrained by Troops Into Transportation, Fort BenningUS DOL Registered ApprenticeshipMichael R. Bivens U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sergeant (E-6)Stevens TransportTrained by Tennessee Truck Driving SchoolUS DOL Registered Apprenticeship“This year's ‘Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence’ Elite 11 semi-finalists exemplify the dedication, leadership, and commitment to service that military veterans bring to the trucking industry,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “Kenworth is honored to celebrate 11 years of partnership with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative, and we look forward to recognizing this exceptional class of semi-finalists.”“The Transition Trucking award campaign continues to spotlight the extraordinary contributions veterans are making in the transportation industry while introducing a new generation of service members to the real economic opportunities a trucking career can offer,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we celebrate the program's 11th year, we're proud to honor this remarkable Elite 11 and the decade of veteran success they represent.”Semi-finalists will be honored September 22nd and 23rd, with a recognition dinner at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, followed by a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant, where finalists will be announced.Public voting will open November 1st and run through Veterans Day, November 11th. Voting is an important factor in the Selection Committee's final deliberations, which determine the finalists and the ultimate award winner. Our Elite 11 and overall winner will receive prize packs from Road Dog Care Co., OOIDA, Circle K Pro and Truck Parking Club.The 2026 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award winner will be announced December 14th at the Veteran Ready Summit at the United States Military Academy at West Point. For more information, visit the Transition Trucking website https://transitiontrucking.org/ About FastportFastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support Registered Apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About KenworthKenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World's Bestheavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced diesel powertrains, zero-emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth's Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com . Kenworth is a PACCAR company.About Hiring Our HeroesSince 2011, Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) has worked to create meaningful employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Leveraging a broad array of private and public sector partners, as well as our extensive network of businesses, we provide our nation’s heroes with the right tools, resources, and connections to get the job done. Through world-class hiring events, digital programs, upskilling opportunities, and fellowships, we have developed and cultivated a rich pipeline of military-connected talent. For more information about Hiring Our Heroes and its programs, visit HiringOurHeroes.org.

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