Why Californians Moved to Dallas Anyway: Element Interviews Them

The Dallas mover's "New to Texas" series pairs customer interviews with migration data — and notes California is also the top destination for those leaving.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX — July 2, 2026 — Element Moving & Storage, the most trusted moving company in Dallas, today released a look inside the California-to-Dallas moving pipeline — combining the company's own anonymized quote-request data with what its move coordinators hear, week after week, from California families deciding whether to make the move.The scale of the corridor is well documented: roughly 77,000 Californians moved to Texas in 2024, the largest state-to-state migration flow in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest data, and more than 500,000 people have moved to Dallas–Fort Worth from another state or country since 2020. Element's own anonymized quote-request data mirrors the trend at street level: California is the single most common out-of-state origin among the company's inbound requests, with recent customer routes including Sacramento to Rockwall, Santa Ana to Plano, and Lathrop to Celina.But behind the headline numbers, Element's coordinators hear the same hesitations again and again before families commit:The insurance and cost sticker shock. Newcomers leaving California's regulated insurance market are often stunned by Texas premiums: a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas analysis found the median Texas homeowner paid 60% more for home insurance in 2024 than in 2019 — double the national increase over the same period.The first Texas summer. Many arrivals sign a lease or close on a home without ever having experienced a Dallas August — and they know it.Starting over socially. Transplants routinely tell Element's crews their biggest fear wasn't the logistics but the loneliness: leaving a lifetime of friends, family, and routine for a city where they know no one.Schools and timing. Families frequently delay their move — or their home purchase — until they know where their children will land, navigating an unfamiliar school landscape from 1,400 miles away.The fear of regret. Some households hedge: one spouse relocates first, the family follows later, and the move only becomes "permanent" once Texas starts to feel like home."Almost every California family we move tells us some version of the same thing: the decision was harder than the move," said Elle Nesher, Co-Owner of Element Moving & Storage. "They've spent months researching insurance rates and school districts and asking themselves if they'll survive August. By the time they call us, they've already fought through the fear. Our job is to make sure the one part they can outsource — the move itself — is the part they never have to worry about."The anxieties rarely survive contact with reality, Nesher added: "The couple that was terrified of the summer heat is at the neighborhood pool by their second July. The family that worried about starting over is the one hosting the block's Friendsgiving. What they remember about the fear is mostly that it almost stopped them."Element is candid that the road runs both ways. Roughly one in ten of the company's quote requests is for a move out of Texas, and California is the most common destination among them — just as it is the most common origin. The latest Census figures show the same two-way reality at the national level: even as Texas leads the nation in attracting new residents, it is also the top source of new residents for nine other states, including California. "People move toward jobs, family, and the next chapter — in both directions," Nesher said. "We're proud to handle both sides of that story."MethodologyCompany statistics cited are drawn from Element Moving & Storage's anonymized quote-request data: records contained only origin and destination ZIP codes and were analyzed solely in aggregate — no names, addresses, or contact information were used at any stage — covering quote requests received through June 30, 2026. Customer observations reflect what Element's move coordinators and crews hear in the ordinary course of business and are shared without any identifying details. Migration figures are from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 state-to-state migration flows and population estimates; insurance figures are from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (April 2026).About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is the most trusted moving company in Dallas — founded in 2010, backed by nearly 1,300 Google reviews across its two Dallas locations (rated 4.7 and 5.0 stars), an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and roughly 200 moves completed every month. Element serves the entire Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex with local, long-distance, and commercial moves, as well as white-glove receiving and storage services for interior designers and luxury residential clients, including logistics support for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Element operates locations on Denton Dr. and Kimsey Dr. in Dallas, TX. Learn more at elementmoving.com.Media ContactElle Nesher, Co-Owner Element Moving & Storage info@elementmoving.com (972) 805-0988

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