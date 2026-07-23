Flex Moving & Storage Brings Flexible Moving and Storage Services to the Twin Cities

Flex Moving & Storage - Moving Process flex logo

New service availability gives Minneapolis and St. Paul residents access to local, long-distance, same-day, and trailer-based moving options.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flex Moving & Storage announced the launch of its flexible moving and storage services across the Twin Cities metro area. The launch brings the company's full portfolio of offerings, including local moving, long-distance moving, same-day and next-day moving, apartment moving, commercial moving, moving labor, storage solutions, furniture delivery, and FlexHaul services, to residents and businesses in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities. The entry into the Twin Cities market reflects sustained relocation activity in the region and the company's dedicated trailer model, which supports greater scheduling availability than conventional truck-fleet moving operations.The Twin Cities service area includes neighborhoods and municipalities throughout the metro, including Uptown, Northeast Minneapolis, Highland Park, Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park, Maple Grove, Eagan, and Woodbury. Minneapolis movers and St. Paul movers operating under the Flex Moving & Storage model serve houses, apartments, dorms, and offices, with service packages structured across multiple tiers to match different budgets and levels of assistance.Same-day and next-day availability is a defining feature of the launch. Because Flex Moving & Storage is not limited by fixed truck fleets or traditional labor scheduling, the company can accommodate customers working within compressed timelines, including lease turnovers, home closings, and unexpected relocation needs. Same-day moving services remain uncommon across the broader industry, where customers are often required to book weeks in advance.The launch also introduces FlexHaul services to the Twin Cities. FlexHaul is a trailer-based option in which the company delivers a trailer to the customer's location, the customer loads belongings on their own schedule, and the company transports the trailer to its destination. The model offers an alternative to rental trucks for customers who prefer to manage loading themselves while leaving driving and transport to licensed professionals, a consideration relevant during Minnesota winters when driving an unfamiliar rental truck presents added difficulty.Storage solutions are part of the Twin Cities rollout. Customers can store belongings in portable trailers kept on-site at their property or at secure company lots, an option suited to households managing gaps between move-out and move-in dates, seasonal transitions, renovations, or downsizing. Commercial moving and moving labor services extend availability to Twin Cities businesses coordinating office relocations, equipment transfers, and load-and-unload staffing needs.All Twin Cities moves are supported by licensed and insured crews, transparent pricing delivered through instant online quotes, and online booking. Customers receive an all-inclusive price before booking, with no hidden fees applied after service. The pricing structure is intended to give customers a complete view of costs, inclusions, and exclusions before a crew arrives.The Twin Cities launch follows the company's operations in established markets, including Atlanta and Denver. Long-distance moving customers relocating between the Twin Cities and other Flex Moving & Storage service markets can coordinate interstate moves through the company's dedicated trailer model, which reduces the transfers and shared-load handling common in traditional long-distance moving.Additional information about Twin Cities moving services, service packages, and online booking is available on the company's website.About Flex Moving & StorageFlex Moving & Storage provides local and long-distance moving, storage, moving labor, and delivery solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers flexible moving options, including same-day and next-day services, designed to help customers manage relocations throughout Atlanta, Denver, the Twin Cities, and other service markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.