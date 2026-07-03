VC3 Appoints Tom McAndrew as Chief Executive Officer

Tom McAndrew - VC3 CEO

Cybersecurity and managed services veteran and former Coalfire CEO to lead VC3’s next phase of growth serving local governments and regulated organizations.

I’m honored to join VC3 at such an exciting time. What drew me here is the combination of an exceptional team, a strong reputation in the market, and a culture focused on serving those who serve.” — Tom McAndrew, Chief Executive Officer, VC3

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VC3, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for local governments and regulated organizations requiring CMMC compliance across the U.S. and Canada, today announced the appointment of Tom McAndrew as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.McAndrew is a technology entrepreneur and operator with deep experience in cybersecurity and scaled services businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Coalfire, where over 20 years he helped grow the business from a small startup into one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity providers, with more than 1,200 employees globally. He also served 25 years in the U.S. Navy, in active and reserve duty — with a focus on cybersecurity, space, unmanned systems, and surface warfare — bringing a mission-oriented, team-first mindset.McAndrew’s career has centered on helping organizations navigate complex, regulated environments, including state and local governments, federal agencies, and Fortune 100 companies. That experience aligns closely with VC3’s focus markets in municipal and local government, defense and CMMC compliance, and healthcare.“Tom is a proven operator who has spent his career scaling cybersecurity and services businesses while putting teams and culture first. I’m confident he is the right leader to build on our momentum and take VC3 to the next level.”— David Bridges, President, VC3There are no changes to client service teams, points of contact, or day-to-day operations as part of the transition, and clients should expect to continue to receive exceptional service.About VC3VC3 is a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider that helps local governments and regulated organizations requiring CMMC compliance to operate securely and efficiently. VC3 serves 1,800+ organizations across the U.S. and Canada with managed and co-managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, and compliance services. Learn more at www.vc3.com

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