State Arts Council opens selected grant applications; deadline is Sept. 1

Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for two arts and culture grant programs – General Operating Support for Organizations and General Operating Support for Artists. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Grants being offered are:

• General Operating Support for Organizations provides multi-year operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations in Rhode Island that meaningfully engage and inspire their communities through arts and culture programming.

• General Operating Support for Artists (GOSA) provides grants for three consecutive years for three artists to work toward large, specific, self-identified goals in their art practice.

To receive assistance with the application process for General Operating Support for Organizations and General Operating Support for Artists, staff members are hosting online information sessions and drop-in application support. See the full schedule of events.

Questions? Email: risca.contact@arts.ri.gov.