Travel Advisory: New Traffic Patterns Scheduled for Continued Construction at Two Bridges Over I-295 in Cumberland and Smithfield

As part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to make traffic pattern changes for two bridges over I-295 in Cumberland and Smithfield.

Beginning Sunday night, July 19, at 9 p.m., through the fall, traffic will shift to the left, with three lanes going down to two, on I-295 North and South at the Diamond Hill Road Bridge under Diamond Hill Road (Route 114) in Cumberland. Effective Tuesday night, July 21, at 9 p.m., lanes will be narrowed through mid-fall at the Route 7 (Douglas Pike) Bridge carrying Route 7 (Douglas Pike) North and South over I-295 in Smithfield.

These changes will allow the Department to do demolition and reconstruction at the Diamond Hill Road Bridge, and complete concrete median work at the Douglas Pike Bridge. For the remainder of the week, motorists should expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for associated construction activities. For any schedule changes or updates, please see www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

Through this $63.5 million project, RIDOT has been using accelerated bridge construction methods to rapidly replace these two bridges. This approach saves motorists up to two years of lane closures and shifts associated with conventional construction. The Douglas Pike Bridge in Smithfield opened to traffic in late spring. Full project completion is slated for spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.