Community Updates and Reminders!

Budget Update

This week, the House and Senate will look to pass the General Omnibus Bill and the Education Omnibus Bill. I am advocating for the budget to be passed as soon as possible, so that our school districts, communities, and government can operate without disruption. Throughout the remainder of the budget process, I will also continue to fight for a budget that works for all Michiganders and work to make sure that our district receives needed funds for our community resources and programs. You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram to see more updates about the budget as they come.

Stay Informed

I encourage you to stay informed about your right to vote. If you have any questions about the voting process, deadlines, or any other related information, please refer to the Michigan Voter Information Center website or your local city clerk’s office at the links below.

Michigan Voter Information Center

City of Dearborn Clerk’s Office

City of Dearborn Heights Clerk’s Office

Community Conversation Reminder

Please join me for my upcoming Community Conversation on Monday, July 20, from 2-3 p.m. at the JFK Library in Dearborn Heights. This will be our last event of the summer!

In Service,

Erin Byrnes

State Representative