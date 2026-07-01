June/July Town Manager Newsletter!



A Newsletter from Town Manager C. Elizabeth Gibson Thursday, July 2, 2026



What’s Happening in Town Administration

Nantucket Maintains Aaa Bond Rating Moody's Ratings has reaffirmed the Town of Nantucket's Aaa bond rating, the highest rating available, with a stable outlook. The rating reflects the Town's strong financial management and robust reserves, which stand at nearly 60% of revenue. Moody's also cited the Town's proactive approach to long-term environmental risks as a factor supporting the rating's stability.

Moody's assigned a top short-term rating (MIG 1) to $67.9 million in Bond Anticipation Notes and a Aaa rating to $21.2 million in new general obligation bonds. Click HERE for more information. Governance Retreat Recap On June 9, the two Deputy Town Managers, Gregg Tivnan and Rick Sears, and I joined the Select Board's annual Governance Retreat facilitated by Raftelis.



The retreat focused on strengthening collaboration and clarifying the roles of elected officials and administration. We discussed effective governance: teamwork, transparency, civility, long-term strategy, and the distinction between policy leadership and daily operations. We also reinforced best practices for communication across the Board, administration, and the public.

I also spoke on the Town's expanding responsibilities and current major initiatives, underscoring the importance of prioritizing projects and resources. We concluded with a shared commitment to continuous improvement and look forward to a Strategic Planning retreat in October to set the Board's high-level priorities for the coming year. Raftelis consultant Michelle Ferguson leads the Governance Retreat with the Select Board.

2026 Senior Citizens Award Winners The Nantucket Council on Aging honored Alison Forsgren and Charles Stott as its 2026 Senior Woman and Senior Man of the Year on June 15th at a celebration hosted by the Nantucket Center for Elder Affairs/Friends of Nantucket Seniors. It was a privilege to attend and celebrate two people who exemplify what it means to give back to this community.

Alison has volunteered with numerous organizations since 1980, including Friends of Our Island Home, the Nantucket AIDS Network, and the Civil Rights and Action Center, and helped establish Nantucket's Memory Café. Charles has co-led the Nantucket Civic League since 2015, spearheading civic engagement initiatives and contributing to conservation and fundraising efforts across the island.

Left: Town Manager Libby Gibson with Alison Forsgren; right: with Charles Stott. Years of Service to Our Island Home Our Island Home is celebrating the retirements of Fernella Phillips and Deb Bechtold, whose compassion and dedication have touched the lives of countless residents, families, and colleagues.

Fernella was born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1959 and came to Nantucket in 1988, working at the Jared Coffin House and Harbor House before joining Our Island Home as a dietary aide in 2000. Over 26 years, she became a cherished presence. known for her warmth and the lasting impression she leaves on everyone she meets. A proud mother of four and grandmother of nine, we hope retirement brings her plenty of time with the family she loves.

During her 28 years with the team, Deb Bechtold brought the same spirit of dedication to every corner of Our Island Home. As a certified dietitian, she contributed to care plan meetings and daily check-ins, and ensured every resident received the right nutrition, while always being the first to lend a hand wherever needed. She also helped spearhead the beloved "Wheelers" program, pairing residents in wheelchairs with bicycle riders for rides around the island.

We are grateful to both Fernella and Deb for their years of exceptional service and the lasting mark they have left on Our Island Home. We know this isn't goodbye — just "see you soon." Town Manager Libby Gibson with Fernella Phillips and Our Island Home Administrator Bob Eisenstein.







Protecting The Ocean with Egan Maritime







The Town was proud to support two impactful ocean-focused initiatives in June:

Ocean Discovery Days Through Egan Maritime Institute’s Ocean Discovery Days, 120 Cyrus Peirce Middle School eighth graders explored Nantucket’s local marine and environmental resources, including visits to the Town’s Brant Point Shellfish Hatchery and ’Sconset Wastewater Treatment Plant.

At the ’Sconset Wastewater Treatment Plant, students toured the facility and learned about the wastewater treatment process, from public infrastructure to the sewer beds near the beach. The visit offered a hands-on look at the systems that help protect Nantucket’s environment and coastal waters.

The Town appreciates the opportunity to support educational programs that connect students with the island’s natural resources, public infrastructure, and environmental stewardship. Photos courtesy of Hayley Nelson, Director of Community Relations & Visitor Experience at Egan Maritime. Photos courtesy of the Sewer Department.



World Ocean Day Cleanup



In honor of World Ocean Day, Egan Maritime Institute and the Nantucket Clean Team partnered for a community cleanup at Fulling Mill Beach and along Polpis Road. Participants worked together to remove litter and marine debris from Nantucket’s coastline and roadways. The Town of Nantucket’s Department of Public Works supported the effort by collecting and disposing of the materials, as DPW does for Clean Team events throughout the year.

World Ocean Day is an important reminder that keeping our island and surrounding waters clean is a shared responsibility. Whether participating in an organized cleanup or picking up litter along the way, everyone can help protect Nantucket’s environment.



Liberty Tree Designation Ceremony













Join us this afternoon at 6:16 p.m. (yes, that is 6:16!) as the Town of Nantucket officially designates the historic elm tree at 10 Surfside Road as a Liberty Tree in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The public is invited to attend this special ceremony, which will feature brief remarks from Tree Advisory Committee member Mary Longacre, whose vision and dedication spearheaded the Liberty Tree project from concept to reality. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this meaningful addition to Nantucket’s history.



Committee of The Month: Council for Human Services











Introducing our Committee of the Month feature! Committees help shape Nantucket by sharing their skills and ideas to benefit the whole community. This month: the Council for Human Services, which has advised Town leaders on community well-being since 1987 and whose members work or volunteer in human services.



For Fiscal Year 2027, the Council’s Health & Human Services Contract Review Committee recommended $825,000 be allocated to 20 nonprofits through a competitive application process, addressing needs ranging from food, housing, and utilities to safety, dignity, and self-respect. To ensure funding stays aligned with what the community needs most, the Council recently completed an island-wide Human Services Needs Assessment.

Current Council for Human Services members are Veronica Bolcik (Chair), Sarah Wright, Kelly Steffen, Sue Mynttinen, Suzanne Keating, Amanda B. Wright, and Tara Restieri. The Council welcomed Jamie Leiss and Kyan Samuels-Roberts as new members on July 1.

Left to right: Veronica Bolcik, Amanda Wright, Tara Restieri, Sarah Wright. Seated is Suzanne Keating. Now let’s take a look at what our departments have been busy with… Town Website Redesign Launch

After months of work with our website provider, CivicPlus, the Town’s updated website launched Friday, June 5. Aside from the updated look and layout, website content and functionality will remain largely the same.



The new site is also ADA compliant, and a blue accessibility icon hovers on the side of every page, giving users with disabilities quick access to tools like text resizing, contrast adjustments, and other accessibility features. We invite residents and website users to explore the updated site and share feedback with us!

Have You Picked Up Your Brain Bucket Sticker Yet? This year's Brain Bucket stickers are here, and they're free! We're giving them away to celebrate safe cycling and add a little local flair to your ride. The sticker color changes each year, so grab yours before they're gone and start a new Nantucket tradition. Slap it on your helmet, show your commitment to bike safety, and wear it with pride.

Get Your Sticker Today! Culture and Tourism Office — 25 Federal Street

Sheriff's Office — 20 South Water Street

PLUS — 2 Fairgrounds Road

Nantucket Public Schools (students and staff)

Chamber of Commerce — Main Street

Public Safety Facility — 4 Fairgrounds Road

Public Comment Questions Subscribers List The Town has added a subscriber list for the Public Comment Questions page, which features responses to questions raised during the Public Comment portion of Select Board meetings.



Residents can now sign up to receive weekly updates about new responses. This is part of the Town’s ongoing effort to make information from Select Board meetings easier to access and understand, while also providing transparency and factual information.

Let's Celebrate 250 Years of Independence













The Culture & Tourism Department invites everyone to celebrate 250 Years of American Independence on Saturday, July 4, with events throughout the day at Main Street, Children's Beach, and Jetties Beach.

The schedule includes the annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence, the Nantucket High School Drumline Parade, the Water Contest, live music, family activities, and an evening fireworks display over Nantucket Harbor. Mass Cultural Council Awards Grants







On June 15, representatives from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, State Representative Thomas Moakley, and State Senator Julian Cyr visited Nantucket to celebrate the island's arts, culture, and history community. Local organizations showcased the creativity and collaboration that define Nantucket's cultural landscape.

We appreciate our state partners' continued investment, which strengthens programs, expands access to the arts, and preserves Nantucket's heritage. Thank you to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Representative Moakley, and Senator Cyr for their visit and ongoing support. Left: State Representative Thomas Moakley and Senator Julian Cyr. Right: from left to right, ReMain Executive Director and Massachusetts Cultural Council Programs Committee Co-Chair Cecil Baron Jensen, Massachusetts Cultural Council Community Initiative Program Manager Lisa Simmons, and Town of Nantucket Culture & Tourism Director Shantaw Bloise-Murphy. Children’s Beach Activities Are Back!













Children's Beach is back with a full summer lineup of free weekly activities for residents and visitors of all ages, from morning yoga to evening concerts and everything in between. See the flyer for the full schedule! Main Street Sign Is Back! The Main Street directional (“finger”) sign has been rebuilt and reinstalled. Thanks to our friends at Sign Here Nantucket for generously donating their time and craftsmanship to restore this Main Street icon and ensure it continues to shine for many years to come! The DPW team re-installing the Main Street finger sign. Island-wide Road Line Striping Completed









Island-wide line striping took place from June 9 to 17, covering all long lines (yellow centerlines and white fog lines), 155 crosswalks, over 200 stop bars, and additional pavement markings.

The DPW and Markings, Inc. also installed new slotted reflective pavement markers on Polpis Rd, Sankaty Rd, Wauwinet Rd, Tom Nevers Rd, Milk St, Hummock Pond Rd, Cliff Rd, and Madaket Rd. These long-planned safety improvements were implemented ahead of the summer season to enhance nighttime road safety. Surfside Area Transportation Update









The Surfside Area Transportation Improvements Project has concluded for the season. Drainage and binder course pavement were completed on Lovers Lane and Monohansett Road before the summer shutdown. In the fall, work will focus on drainage and roadway construction on Okorwaw, and bike path construction and paving on Lovers Lane and Monohansett. New Bike Racks Around the Island











New bike racks, constructed from wood and galvanized steel, have been installed in public spaces and at public beaches. These upgrades improve appearance and increase capacity, making it easier for residents and visitors to explore Nantucket by bike. Expanding Beach Accessibility Across the Island

Beachgoers needing a wheelchair can now access five new beach wheelchairs, purchased through a grant from the Massachusetts Office on Disability. To request a delivery, call DPW at 508-228-7244. For a wheelchair at Galley Beach, contact the Nantucket Land Bank. Visitors can also ask concessionaires directly: Gypsea Café at Children's Beach, Sandbar at Jetties, or the Surf at Surfside Beach.

Coming soon: a new teak boardwalk will be installed at Jefferson Ave and Galley Beach, funded by the same grant. It will extend further toward the water than previous boardwalks, giving beachgoers easier access to the shore. Hazardous Waste Collection The Solid Waste third Household Hazardous Waste event of 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, July 11.

The next event will not be held until September 12, so be sure to add this date to your calendar. Visit our Hazardous Waste page to learn more and help protect Nantucket’s environment. Nantucket Fire, Engine 5 Almost Home!



Chief Cranson and Captain Kevin Ramos traveled to Snyder, Nebraska, to conduct the final inspection of the department’s newly purchased fire engine. The 2025 Smeal pumper can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute and features a 1,000-gallon onboard tank. This custom-built truck was designed specifically for the Town of Nantucket. This visit marked the fourth of five inspections to ensure the truck meets our specifications. We look forward to receiving Engine 5, with delivery expected in August. An identical truck is also in production and is scheduled for delivery in early 2027. Meet Dr. Joanna Watson, Our New Public Health Director

The Town of Nantucket has hired Dr. Joanna Watson as Public Health Director after a comprehensive search. She will succeed Roque Miramontes and begin in August.

Dr. Watson has over 20 years of public health leadership experience, including senior positions at the CDC and involvement in major responses to Ebola, COVID-19, Zika, and malaria. Public Health Director Joanna Watson.

Dr. Watson earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology from the University of Oxford. As Public Health Director, she will lead public health initiatives within the Health & Human Services Department, represent the Town to local and state agencies, and serve as a liaison to the Board of Health. Alpha-Gal Syndrome and Tick-Related Food Allergies Public Events

The Town of Nantucket Health & Human Services Department is sharing information about two virtual programs hosted by Vineyard Haven Public Library: “Managing Food Allergies with the FIG App” on Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. and “Navigating the Alpha-Gal Diet” on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

The programs will provide information and practical tips for navigating Alpha-Gal Syndrome and other food allergies. Registration is available through the Vineyard Haven Public Library event calendar. Advocacy Day at the State House



On Wednesday, June 17, the Housing Department led a group of housing stakeholders and civics students from Cyrus Pierce Middle School on an advocacy day trip to the State House in Boston. The students were selected after they wrote essays explaining why they wanted to attend. The group toured the State House and met with Senator Cyr and Representative Moakley to discuss issues important to Nantucket, including Housing. The civic participation of Nantucket’s residents, especially our students, is critical to finding and advancing solutions to the housing issues challenging Nantucket. The Housing Department thanks Mr. Farrell and his students, the housing stakeholders who attended, and Senator Cyr and Representative Moakley for their time and dedication. Students from Cyrus Pierce Middle School and Housing Department Staff in Boston.

Housing Production Plan Update On Wednesday, June 24, Tony Duong of Barrett Planning Group LLC joined Housing Director Kristie Ferrantella and Deputy Housing Director Dylan Metsch-Ampel for community engagement. The group set up tables outside Café 22 and Cape Cod 5’s Pleasant Street branch to gather community input for the Housing Production Plan.

The Housing Production Plan is the state-mandated plan guiding the Town’s strategies and policies for housing creation and conservation. The activities gave residents a chance to comment on draft housing goals and development priorities and to identify the types and locations of housing they want to see developed. The Housing Department is planning another tabling event in the coming weeks. People can also provide input online here. On June 17, Chief Kasper participated in a Chiefs’ Forum at Boston University alongside Chief John Drake of the Nashville Police Department and retired Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske of US Customs and Border Protection. Chief Kasper was invited by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a national organization dedicated to advancing professional policing through research, policy development, and executive education. The forum was part of PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), a leading leadership program for law enforcement executives. Lifeguard Training Program





This summer, more than 60 lifeguards completed 10 days of intensive preseason training before taking their posts on Nantucket's beaches. The program covered open water rescue, emergency medical response, physical fitness, beach operations, and teamwork; everything needed to handle the demands of a busy summer season.



All summer long, lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches, responding to emergencies, and educating beachgoers on water safety. If you spot them out there, give them a wave and a thank-you; they are working hard to keep our shores safe!

Tom Nevers Multi-use Path Meetings The County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on July 22, 2026, at 5:30 PM to consider taking, through eminent domain, easements needed for the Tom Nevers Multi-use Path. In addition, a public forum for affected abutters will be held on July 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM, including a brief presentation and Q&A with Town staff.

Both meetings will take place in the Public Safety Facility Community Room at 4 Fairgrounds Road, with online viewing options available. Plans are available on the Town’s project webpage. Questions may be directed to realestate@nantucket-ma.org.

Drought Level 2 Restrictions Remain in Effect

Nantucket remains under a Level 2 Drought Condition declared by the Massachusetts Drought Task Force, and mandatory water use restrictions continue to apply. With the island's water supply under stress, every drop counts. What's required: No automatic irrigation of any kind, including drip systems

Hand watering only, between 5 PM and 9 AM

Fix indoor leaks — check toilets, faucets, and showers

Limit pool fills — call Wannacomet Water at 508-228-0022 for information

Fines for Wannacomet Water customers:

1st offense: Warning | 2nd: $250 | 3rd: $500 | 4th: Service shut off

The drought status is reassessed monthly. Thank you for doing your part to protect our shared water supply. Thank you for joining the conversation and staying connected with the Town of Nantucket!

Come back next month to see more updates from the Town.

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