2024-2027 Plan Continuing Forward Momentum in Addressing Vital Community Needs

The 2024-2027 area plan identifies opportunities and priorities that will provide consistent support and services for older adults, adults living with disabilities and their caregivers, demographics rapidly growing in number and complexity.

Emphasizing strategies to provide, strengthen and expand community inclusion,

support, and services, the 60-page Area Plan presents a nuanced approach to facilitate aging in place and quality of life. Essential concentrations include but are not limited to:

Healthy Nutrition. A prolonged rise in food insecurity is compounded by the

ruralness of our communities. LMTAAA will continue to grow, bolster, and assist

in the funding of nutrition programs and outreach, like the February 2024 return

of congregate meals in Shelton, Washington.

Equity Expansion. Programs, support and services will lead with inclusion to

broaden equity and protect against isolation. LMTAAA will build upon its

dedication to this value through multiple channels, including a 2024 website

redesign integrating new accessibility features.

Vigilant Advocacy. The plan renews LMTAAA's commitment to being at the

forefront of aging advocacy, retaining key roles in regional, state and federal

agencies dedicated to removing barriers to aging well. The reauthorization of the

Older Americans Act by Congress will be a critical focus in 2024.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging's 2024-2027 Area Plan is the culmination of a whole-community process which employed online surveys and in-person forums among other avenues to gain valuable insights from the residents it serves.

"Beyond general challenges, unique stories matter," said Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging Deputy Executive Director Jemma Williamson. "Lived experiences bring context to data points. They add to our understanding of, oftentimes, complex issues. It's not just about what the numbers tell us. It's about the humanity we infuse into our solutions."

Plan review was provided by LMTAAA's Advisory Council, comprised of volunteer citizens from Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties; its Council of Governments, a governing board consisting of one County Commissioner from each respective county; the State of Washington; and ALTSA, the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration. Census demographics predict the number of adults aged 60 and older in Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties will increase nearly five percent by 2027. The number of adults living with disabilities is projected to grow by seven percent.

Area Plans are developed every four years as mandated by the Older Americans Act. View LMTAAA's official 2024-2027 Area Plan, here.

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Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

Since 1976, the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging has led with the goal of enriching lives and supporting people to live fully with dignity through the values of service, excellence, empowerment, and collaboration. LMTAAA is funded through the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Aging and Long Term Support Administration (ALTSA), the Older Americans Act (OAA), the Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the Center for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS).



For more information:

Becca Frisch

Communications Manager

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

becca.frisch@dshs.wa.gov