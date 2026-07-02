2024 Community Open House Events

With the goal of sparking on-the-spot connections, the public forums will link attendees with solutions for key issues that impact older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers alike.

"Through Open House events that meet communities where they are, we continue to foster a culture of caring," said LMTAAA Executive Director Nicole Kiddoo. "As a champion of belonging and equity, we realize obtaining assistance begins with the empowerment of knowledge. Our Open House events aim to remove barriers between resources and the people who often need them, but don't know where to begin."

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area on Aging will host its first 2024 Open House at its Chehalis location (1651 S. Market Boulevard) on May 16, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Additional dates and locations will be announced in the future.

LMTAAA held its inaugural Open House at its Olympia location in November 2023. A vibrant group of approximately 100 attendees browsed stations offering information on home health coordination, Medicaid/Medicare assistance, meal services, LGBTQ+ support, respite care, and more.

"Not only did I learn about the good work being done by this organization, I also learned about other work being done in the community to support our elders," stated Department of Labor & Industries' Legal Services Program Manager Debra Hatzialexiou. "The impact of this special event still lingers, and I'm grateful for the people who do this work."

The announcement of 2024 Open House events comes as recent local data anticipates a 5.7 percent increase in the need for regional home care services by 2027. The number of adults aged 60 or above in Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties is expected to grow by 4.9 percent within the same period.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

Since 1976, the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging has led with the goal of enriching lives and supporting people to live fully with dignity through the values of service, excellence, empowerment, and collaboration. LMTAAA is funded through the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Aging and Long Term Support Administration (ALTSA), the Older Americans Act (OAA), Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

For more information

Becca Frisch

Communications Manager

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

becca.frisch@dshs.wa.gov