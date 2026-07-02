LMTAAA Receives USAging Innovation Award

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging announces that its agency recently received a 2022 Aging Innovations Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging was among 43 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 47th Annual Conference and Tradeshow July 10-13 in Austin, TX. The awards program is supported by iN2L, provider of the leading engagement and social connection platform for seniors, offering a foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, education, reminiscing, areas of interest and memory support engagement.

The 2022 USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards program recognizes Area Agencies on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Programs that have developed and implemented cutting-edge concepts, innovative ideas, and successful strategies to support older adults and their caregivers. Among the selection criteria was the ease with which other agencies could replicate the program in their communities.

"Through the Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards, we salute our members' outstanding accomplishments and hold up their programs in the hopes that doing so will seed replication and additional innovation by their peers around the country," said Sandy Markwood, Chief Executive Officer of USAging. "We applaud our members for their tireless efforts to creatively develop vital services and supports for older adults, as well as their caregivers and people with disabilities in communities nationwide."

"We believe wholeheartedly in offering professional development opportunities to our team as part of a foundational component of our organization. The purpose of the academy is to build a positive work culture, foster professional growth and enrichment, to engage and invest in our team and to ready us for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as our network and the needs of our clients and communities continue to grow and evolve," said Nicole Kiddoo, Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging Executive Director.

The 2022 USAging Aging Innovations Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including Advocacy, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Elder Abuse Prevention, Healthy Aging, Home and Community-Based Services, Nutrition, Social Engagement and Workforce Development.

All winners are showcased in the USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards Showcase.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) is a social service and a local governmental sponsored organization. It is the federally recognized Area Agency on Aging for Lewis, Mason, and Thurston Counties. The agency provides services and resources for older adults, adults living with disabilities and their families. We are one team inspired by one vision: to enrich lives and support people to live fully and with dignity.

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility, and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services. For more information about USAging, AAAs or Title VI programs, visit www.usaging.org.