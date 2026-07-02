LMTAAA Observes Older Americans Month with Commitments

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging will honor Older Americans Month (OAM) this May by reaffirming the profound impact meaningful bonds have on the well-being of older adults. The 2024 OAM theme of "Powered by Connection" recognizes the vital role relationships play in healthy aging.

In 2020, one in six Americans were 65 years of age or older. This still rapidly growing demographic also increasingly lives alone. Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) serve as a vital nexus between older adults and community programs anchored in connectivity.

"As adults, we're expected to be independent. For many, however, independence can be isolating," said LMTAAA Chief of Programs and Services Donna Feddern. "While Area Agencies on Aging provide the supports, services and resources needed to age well in place, it's the connectedness we spark that combats loneliness and provides older adults with health-enriching opportunities to achieve and maintain relationships."

From transportation to care advocacy and more, here are a few ways Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging ensures its communities are "powered by connection":

Year-Long Community Outreach. With a target of at least 40 outreach events for 2024, LMTAAA ensures important information is within reach for all. One-on-one community interactions throughout Mason, Lewis and Thurston Counties allow residents the opportunity to gain personalized resource recommendations on-the-spot for their specific needs.

Continued Focus on Nutrition. Social isolation can be linked to malnutrition in older adults. Through AAAs and their community partners, the Senior Nutrition Program provides not only meal access, but the chance to connect in a congregate setting. Even meals delivered directly to homes provide engagement, allowing for regular conversations with volunteers.

Support for Brain Change. Four in ten caregivers report high-intensity stress. LMTAAA's Dementia Support Group leverages the power of shared knowledge and lived experiences to offer real-time solace and solutions to caregivers of adults living with memory loss.

With applications now open, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program brings more valuable social connection to the table. From June 1 through October 31, eligible older adults can receive $80 for the purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables, and honey by visiting participating farmers at local markets.

To discover more about these services as well as additional resources for aging well in Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties, call (360) 664-2168 or visit www.lmtaaa.org.

Established in 1963 and led by the federal Administration for Community Living (ACL), Older Americans Month recognizes the contributions of older adults and upholds commitments to serving the unique needs of this ever-changing community.

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Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

Since 1976, the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging has led with the goal of enriching lives and supporting people to live fully with dignity through the values of service, excellence, empowerment, and collaboration. LMTAAA is funded through the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Aging and Long Term Support Administration (ALTSA), the Older Americans Act (OAA), the Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS).

For more information or interviews:

Becca Frisch

Communications Manager

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging

becca.frisch@dshs.wa.gov