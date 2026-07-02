Re: Traffic Alert - Schoolhouse Rd Brownington
Per Jeff from the Town of Brownington, Schoolhouse Rd has
re-opened
From: Deslauriers, Katherine
via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 5:17 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Schoolhouse Rd Brownington
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Schoolhouse Rd Brownington has both lanes obstructed in the area of By the Town Clerks office // 622 Schoolhouse Rd due to a Road Closure .
This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident.
Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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