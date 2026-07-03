Beyond Electrolyte Maxxing: Plant People Kicks Off Summer Hydration Tour

Plant People's Wonder Hydrate electrolyte gummies

The functional wellness brand moves hydration out of optimization culture and into daily life with zero-sugar, lychee-flavored Wonder Hydrate gummies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant People , the leading functional wellness brand crafting science-backed, zero-sugar Wonder gummies made from plant-forward ingredients, is kicking off its first-ever Wonder Hydrate Tour this summer, bringing hydration into the daily rituals of the Everyday Athlete — from coffee runs to post-workout recoveries — through playful, flavor-forward collaborations in New York City, Austin, and additional summer stops.The tour includes:June 16–July 5: Koké in New York City (Bleecker Street), featuring a limited-edition lychee amazake soda garnished with lychee and a Wonder Hydrate gummy, plus a single-serve Wonder Hydrate gift-with-purchase with every order.June 23: Studio Three in Austin (Downtown Austin), pop-up in celebration of National Hydration Day with Wonder Hydrate single-serve.July 18: Mori Matcha in Austin (Auditorium Shores), featuring lychee matchas and Wonder Hydrate gift-with-purchase.July 24: SunLife (all locations while supplies last), where customers will receive a complimentary Wonder Hydrate travel size with every Yogi smoothie purchase.Hydration has officially entered the cultural mainstream, with #hydration surpassing 950K TikTok posts and consumer search interest in “electrolytes” rising 6% year-over-year, reaching more than 800K monthly searches. As wellness culture continues to evolve toward “electrolyte maxxing” and highly optimized hydration routines, hydration has shifted from a basic health behavior into a broader performance mindset defined by tracking, stacking, and supplementation.But for most people, hydration doesn’t happen in optimized conditions — it happens in everyday moments. With the Wonder Hydrate Tour, Plant People is taking a more grounded approach: meeting hydration where real life actually happens.“There’s a clear shift happening in hydration culture — from simple ‘drink more water’ messaging to highly optimized electrolyte routines and performance stacking. But most hydration moments aren’t performance moments. They’re Everyday ones. So, we’re championing the Everyday Athlete, making hydration support easy to fold into real life and enjoyable enough that people actually want to come back to it.” — Hudson Davis-Ross, Co-Founder & CEOAcross each stop, Plant People is positioning hydration as something that can live inside existing daily rituals, rather than another wellness task to optimize. The Wonder Hydrate Tour reflects Plant People’s broader approach to functional wellness: making science-backed support feel approachable, repeatable, and enjoyable enough to become part of everyday life. Plant People is continuing to explore Wonder Hydrate activations throughout the summer. Brands and businesses interested in partnering can reach out at marketing@plantpeople.co.FAQ:What is Wonder Hydrate?Wonder Hydrate is Plant People's zero-sugar electrolyte gummy designed to support daily hydration in a convenient, enjoyable format. Featuring a refreshing lychee flavor, Wonder Hydrate combines science-backed hydration support with plant-forward ingredients, making it easy to incorporate into everyday wellness habits.What makes Wonder Hydrate different from traditional electrolyte drinks?Unlike many traditional electrolyte powders or sports drinks, Wonder Hydrate offers hydration support in a portable, zero-sugar gummy format. Plant People focuses on making functional wellness approachable, enjoyable, and easy to build into everyday routines.How can brands partner with Plant People on future Hydration Tour activations?Plant People is continuing to expand the Wonder Hydrate Tour with new seasonal activations and brand collaborations. Businesses interested in partnership opportunities can contact the Plant People marketing team at marketing@plantpeople.co.

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