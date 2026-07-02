Applications for 2026 Shellfish Lease Program due Aug. 1

The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding individuals interested in leasing public coastal waters to cultivate shellfish that the 2026 Shellfish Lease & Aquaculture Program application period closes Aug. 1, 2026.

Applicants are encouraged to submit complete application materials as soon as possible rather than waiting until the deadline so that denied applications can be revised and resubmitted in time. Applications that are incomplete, submitted incorrectly or that propose ineligible lease sites will be denied. Applications denied after Aug. 1 cannot be resubmitted until 2027. All application fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

All new applications must include a comprehensive Storm Preparation and Gear Management Plan, detailed in Section 5 of the application and Appendix VII. This plan is mandatory and must be fully completed.

The Division accepts bottom lease and water column applications annually from March 1 through Aug. 1. Shellfish lease site investigations are conducted April 1 through Oct. 1 to align with submerged aquatic vegetation growing seasons.

Applicants are encouraged to review application materials, siting requirements and program guidance before submitting. Applicants and members of the public may also track the status and location of active, pending and terminated shellfish leases using the Division’s interactive Shellfish Aquaculture Tool, which is updated weekly.

Application materials and program details are available at deq.nc.gov/shellfish-lease.

Shellfish aquaculture supports North Carolina’s working waterfronts and contributes important economic and environmental benefits to coastal communities. The Division provides guidance and technical support to help applicants meet state requirements and plan effective, sustainable operations.

For more information, contact the Shellfish Lease & Aquaculture Program at 252-515-5600 or SLAP@deq.nc.gov.