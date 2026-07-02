KC Fight Historical Marker Dedication on July 11

KAYCEE, Wyo. – July 2, 2026 — In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, the Hoofprints of the Past Museum will dedicate a newly installed historical marker overlooking the site of the KC Ranch Cabin on Saturday, July 11, where the famous 1892 battle between fifty Johnson County War invaders and Nathan D. Champion occurred. This pivotal event in Wyoming history and in the broader story of the Johnson County War had lasting consequences and deserves to be remembered and interpreted by future generations. It also reflects the same spirit of independence and determination that inspired the nation's founders to establish a new country 250 years ago.

The dedication ceremony will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. at Harold Jarrard Park in Kaycee, Wyoming. Following the welcoming remarks and introductions, attendees will take a short walk to the marker site, where local historians will share the site's history and significance. After the ceremony, guests are invited to visit the Hoofprints of the Past Museum to view related artifacts and enjoy refreshments.

This new interpretive sign replaces an outdated panel that was previously removed. The project was developed through a partnership between the Hoofprints of the Past Museum, the Wyoming 250 Commission Grant Program, and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources' Monuments and Markers Program.

“The Monuments and Markers Program works collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to commemorate significant people, places, and events in Wyoming’s history,” said Chris Floyd, deputy director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. “Historic markers and interpretive signs not only help us understand and appreciate our past, but they also enhance tourism and recreation opportunities throughout the state.”

The Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program is a cooperative effort among the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, Wyoming Tribes, local governments, and private individuals and organizations. The program installs new historical markers and maintains existing monuments, markers, and interpretive signage throughout Wyoming.

For more information about the Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

For more information about the dedication, please contact Savannah Daniels, planner at Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources, at (307) 777-6314 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Laurel Foster at the Hoofprints of the Past Museum at (307) 738-2381, or visit www.hoofprintsofthepast.org.



Contact: Savannah Daniels, (307) 777-6314; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.