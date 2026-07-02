Sparklers, not drivers, should be lit over July 4 weekend

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we want to take a moment and remind Arizonans that sparklers, not drivers, should be “lit” during the holiday celebrations.

If you’re driving on state highways this holiday weekend, you may notice some of the overhead message signs displaying a traffic safety message encouraging motorists to drive sober. We hope these messages help start conversations about safe driving and ultimately influence drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.

We can’t stress enough how important it is to not drive if you’re impaired. In 2024, there were 15 people killed in 12 fatal crashes over the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to crash reports compiled by ADOT. Of those fatalities, 7 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes — crashes that were, tragically, preventable.

If you’re planning a road trip, make sure you pack an emergency travel kit that includes items such as:

Extra water

Healthy snacks

Sun protection (sunscreen, hats, sunglasses)

First aid kit

Fully charged cell phone

With soaring temperatures, the threat of sparking wildfires is high. To help prevent the risk of vehicles starting wildfires, some of our overhead message boards in rural parts of the state will display a wildfire prevention message reminding motorists to not drag chains. Not parking on tall, dry grass and not throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle are all simple things motorists can do to reduce the risk of sparking a wildland fire.

Stay safe celebrating America’s 250th birthday!