MDC recommends three frog gigging spots in central Missouri this summer

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Get outside and discover nature this summer during frogging season! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to go frog gigging at these three conservation areas in central Missouri.

“Frog gigging is one of the more unique outdoor hobbies that can be done by participants of all ages,” said central Protection Captain Mike Jones. “With minimal equipment required and ample public land in central Missouri that offers great frog habitat, this is an easy way to get outdoors and enjoy Missouri’s natural landscape.”

Frogging season begins June 30 at sunset and runs through Oct. 31. In central Missouri, staff recommend frogging at the following conservation areas:

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species, bullfrog and green frogs, combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Anyone may go frogging with a fishing or small game hunting permit, however, children 15 and younger and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may harvest frogs by hand, handnet, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small game hunting permit, frogs may be taken using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

Learn more about frogging regulations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/och.

Find local frogging locations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9o.