Sullivan County Route OO Locust Creek Bridge open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Sullivan County Route OO bridge over Locust Creek, near Milan, was opened Tuesday, June 30. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted E&C Bridge, LLC to complete a bridge deck replacement project on four bridges in Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties.

Listed below are the other bridges included in this project:

Mercer County Route E over West Medicine Creek, near Harris – open.

Putnam County Route FF over Shoal Creek, near Livonia – open.

Mercer County Route JJ over West Honey Creek, near Spickard – open.

For more information about this project, visit: Route E, Route FF, Route JJ, and Route OO Bridge Deck Replacement in Multiple Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Project Webpage

Route E, Route FF, Route JJ, and Route OO Bridge Deck Replacement in Multiple Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.