Kenny AV Solution Expands Global AV CAD Drafting Services for Integrators

Kenny AV Solution Logo AV CAD drafting services — rack elevations, signal flow and floor plans Professional AV drafting and design by Kenny AV Solution

Outsourced AV CAD drafting studio delivers submittal-ready AutoCAD, D-Tools, Visio & Revit drawings to integrators worldwide — 900+ delivered, 24h turnaround.

AHMEDABAD, N/A, INDIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenny AV Solution, a specialist audio-visual (AV) CAD drafting studio, today announced the expansion of its outsourced drafting services for AV integrators, consultants, and contractors worldwide. The company delivers submittal-ready drawings — rack elevations, signal-flow diagrams, floor plans, and full project sets — drafted to each client's standards in AutoCAD, D-Tools, Visio, and Revit.As AV projects grow more complex, integrators increasingly need accurate documentation without the cost and delay of building an in-house drafting team. Kenny AV Solution fills that gap, having delivered more than 900 drawings for clients across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe."We draft to your layers, blocks, and title blocks, so the drawings look like your own team produced them," said Kenny, founder of Kenny AV Solution. "Our clients get fast, accurate, submittal-ready documentation while they focus on design, sales, and installation."Beyond core AV CAD drafting , the studio also provides lighting, fire alarm, CCTV, intruder alarm, and door-entry drafting. Key advantages include time-zone-advantaged turnaround (many drawings delivered in 24–48 hours), NDA-backed confidentiality on every project, and drafters who understand AV systems — not just CAD lines.Integrators can learn more or request a quote at https://kennyavsolution.com/ About Kenny AV SolutionKenny AV Solution is a dedicated AV CAD drafting studio supporting audio-visual integrators, consultants, and contractors worldwide, helping them scale design output without the overhead of an in-house team. Services include AV, lighting, fire alarm, CCTV, intruder, and door-entry drafting in AutoCAD, D-Tools, Visio, and Revit. Learn more at https://kennyavsolution.com/

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