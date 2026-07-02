N-iX introduces APEX framework for AI engineering acceleration, proven on production code and measured before and after

Built on approaches already validated across N-iX clients, APEX is now available to organizations looking to scale AI adoption and engineering impact.

We embed with engineering teams, work on real production code, measure before-and-after performance, and transfer the capability back to the client's organization.” — Yaroslav Kisylychka, Head of N-iX GenAI Value Lab

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-iX, a global technology partner specialising in pragmatic AI software engineering, has introduced APEX, a hands-on acceleration program that helps enterprise engineering teams move from AI experimentation to measurable productivity gains. Built on approaches already validated across N-iX clients, APEX is now available to organizations looking to scale AI adoption and engineering impact.

Despite investments in AI tools, many organizations continue to struggle to translate experimentation into measurable business outcomes. Engineering teams often have access to GitHub Copilot licenses, internal AI training, and pilot projects, yet lack a repeatable framework for scaling adoption across teams and embedding AI into everyday software delivery processes.

APEX was designed to address that challenge. Rather than relying on workshops or recommendations alone, N-iX engineers work directly alongside client teams on live production environments, identifying high-impact opportunities, implementing AI-enabled workflows, and measuring outcomes throughout the engagement.

APEX runs in four phases:

1) Assess: N-iX engineers baseline the team and find the highest-impact AI opportunities in the first two weeks.

2) Pilot: N-iX builds AI-enabled workflows on live production code and measures performance before and after.

3) Expand: the workflows that prove out scale across teams, with adoption tracked at every step.

4) eXcel: the client owns the capability, with N-iX providing light-touch support to keep it improving.

"We embed with engineering teams, work on real production code, measure before-and-after performance, and transfer the capability back to the client's organization," said Yaroslav Kisylychka, Head of N-iX GenAI Value Lab.

The program has already delivered results across multiple enterprises.

With a hospitality technology company, the N-iX team identified three high-impact GenAI use cases within three weeks, launched pilots within the following two weeks, and quantified $2.3 million in annual ROI.

WorkWave, a field service management software company, expanded the program from 30 engineers across four teams to 100 engineers company-wide within three months. "What surprised me was how far the APEX framework reached beyond engineering. By month four, our business analysts, our QA team, and our developers were all running AI workflows. That's what got us into the top 5% on GenAI adoption within the EQT Group. We're still maturing our AI lifecycle, but N-iX gave us a spec-driven way of working that the rest of the organization could pick up," said Greg Svitak, Chief Software Architect at WorkWave.

Organizations looking to accelerate AI adoption and achieve measurable engineering outcomes can request an APEX consultation with N-iX.

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