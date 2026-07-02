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Cooling Centers are open!

Public Cooling Centers Available in South Kingstown

With high temperatures expected, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the following public cooling locations:

South Kingstown Senior Center

25 St. Dominic Road, Wakefield

Monday–Friday | 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Peace Dale Library

1057 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale

Monday–Friday | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kingston Free Library

2605 Kingstown Road, Kingston

Monday & Tuesday | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday | 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday | 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

South Kingstown Public Safety Complex

1790 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown

Open 24 hours a day. If you need a cool place to get out of the heat, you are always welcome to stop by.

During periods of extreme heat, remember to:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

• Check on older adults, young children, and neighbors who may need assistance.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Please note that the South Kingstown Recreation Center and the Neighborhood Guild are not available as cooling centers during daytime hours due to scheduled summer camp programming.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe

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Cooling Centers are open!

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