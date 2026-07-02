July 1, 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the July meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has been canceled. 

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La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. 
Director of Legal Services  
Executive Secretary to the Board

 

 

 

 