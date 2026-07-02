Pravrdh Introduces Data-Driven White-Label PPC Support for Small and Mid-Sized Agencies

Pravrdh helps growing agencies access Google Ads-certified PPC experts, AI-powered campaign optimization, and white-label paid ads management. for agency growth

Pravrdh helps growing agencies access Google Ads certified PPC professionals, AI-powered campaign optimization, and white-label paid ads management without building an in-house team.” — Team Pravrdh

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pravrdh , a performance-focused white-label PPC agency, has introduced data-driven PPC support designed for small and mid-sized marketing agencies that want to scale paid advertising services without increasing internal overhead.With search ads packages starting at $199/month, Pravrdh gives agencies an affordable way to offer professional PPC management under their own brand. The service is built for agencies that need expert campaign support, transparent reporting, and measurable client results without having to hire full-time PPC specialists.Pravrdh’s PPC campaigns are managed by Google Ads -certified PPC professionals who understand campaign strategy, keyword targeting, bidding, conversion tracking, and ongoing performance optimization. The company also uses AI-powered tools and data analysis to improve paid ads management, identify campaign opportunities, and support smarter optimization decisions.As more businesses rely on paid advertising to generate leads, sales, and measurable growth, agencies are under pressure to provide reliable PPC services. However, many small and mid-sized agencies lack the time, team, or technical expertise to manage multiple paid media accounts at scale.Pravrdh’s white-label PPC support is designed to solve that challenge. The company works as a behind-the-scenes PPC partner for agencies, managing campaign strategy, setup, optimization, and reporting while allowing agencies to maintain full client ownership.Affordable PPC Support for Growing AgenciesPravrdh’s white-label PPC support is especially useful for agencies that offer SEO, web design, branding, social media, or full-service digital marketing but lack a dedicated PPC team.The company’s search ads packages are structured to support different agency needs, with entry-level pricing designed for agencies that want to start small and scale as client demand grows.Key pricing highlights include:‣ Search ads packages starting at $199/month‣ One-time setup fee starting at $199/setup‣ Scalable packages based on campaign volume‣ Support for agencies managing multiple client accounts‣ White-label PPC delivery under the agency’s own brandThis pricing structure helps agencies add PPC services without incurring the costs of hiring, training, and managing an in-house paid media team.Built for Small and Mid-Sized AgenciesPravrdh’s service is designed for agencies that want to increase capacity, improve campaign quality, and deliver paid advertising services with confidence.The service supports:‣ Small and mid-sized marketing agencies‣ SEO agencies expanding into paid ads‣ Social media agencies are adding PPC services‣ Creative and branding firms serving growth-focused clients‣ Freelance consultants and small agency teams‣ Agencies managing clients in competitive industriesPravrdh works with agencies serving clients across industries such as:‣ eCommerce‣ Local services‣ SaaS and technology‣ Healthcare‣ Education‣ Real estate‣ Legal services‣ Professional servicesCertified PPC Professionals and AI-Powered OptimizationPaid advertising platforms continue to evolve, making expert campaign management more important than ever. Pravrdh combines certified PPC knowledge with AI-supported tools to help agencies improve campaign performance and reduce wasted ad spend.The company’s Google Ads certified PPC professionals manage key areas such as:‣ Campaign strategy and setup‣ Keyword research and match type planning‣ Audience targeting‣ Ad copy testing‣ Bid strategy recommendations‣ Conversion tracking‣ Search term analysis‣ Budget monitoring‣ Landing page recommendations‣ Performance reportingWhite-Labeled Reporting and Transparent SupportTransparency is a key part of Pravrdh’s service model. Agencies receive structured reporting and visibility into performance, helping them understand what is happening within each client account.The company’s white-label reporting helps agencies:‣ Present PPC results under their own brand‣ Share clear campaign insights with clients‣ Prepare for client meetings and performance reviews‣ Explain budget decisions with confidence‣ Identify growth opportunities across accounts‣ Build stronger trust with clientsThis reporting structure allows agencies to speak confidently with clients while relying on Pravrdh’s backend PPC expertise.Pravrdh also uses AI-powered tools to support better campaign decisions. These tools help the team analyze data, identify trends, review search behavior, improve ad copy testing, monitor performance changes, and uncover optimization opportunities faster.This combination of human PPC expertise and AI-supported analysis helps agencies deliver more efficient paid ads management for their clients.Helping Agencies Expand Without Losing FocusThe launch reflects a growing need among agencies to offer broader marketing services without losing focus on their core strengths. Many SEO agencies, creative firms, web design companies, and social media agencies already attract clients who need paid advertising.By partnering with Pravrdh, these agencies can expand into PPC without delaying client delivery or building a full paid media department.Pravrdh’s support can help agencies that are:‣ Winning new clients who need PPC services‣ Losing time managing paid media internally‣ Struggling with inconsistent PPC results‣ Expanding from SEO or social media into paid ads‣ Looking for white-labeled reports and backend execution‣ Trying to improve client retention with stronger campaign resultsSupporting Long-Term Agency GrowthPravrdh’s introduction of data-driven white-label PPC support is part of its broader mission to help agencies scale profitably through trusted paid media execution.By combining Google Ads certified PPC expertise, AI-powered tools, transparent reporting, and a partner-first delivery model, Pravrdh aims to help agencies increase capacity, strengthen client results, and grow recurring revenue.Small and mid-sized agencies interested in expanding their PPC services can learn more by visiting Pravrdh’s website and requesting a consultation.About PravrdhPravrdh is a white-label PPC agency that helps marketing agencies, consultants, and digital firms scale paid advertising services under their own brand.The company provides data-driven PPC management, AI-supported campaign optimization, white-label reporting, and strategic paid media support across platforms such as Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Meta Ads, YouTube Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and more.Pravrdh works as a behind-the-scenes partner for agencies, helping them improve client results, increase capacity, and grow without adding in-house overhead.

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