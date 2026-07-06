MECANMED Supports Zambian Students Through UNILUS Scholarship Program

MECANMED and University of Lusaka representatives with the first cohort of scholarship recipients in Zambia

Education-focused CSR initiative supports future professionals in medicine, law, and finance while advancing local talent development in Zambia.

LUSAKA, LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MECANMED has launched its inaugural scholarship program with the University of Lusaka, supporting three Zambian students as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to education, healthcare development, and local talent growth in Africa.The MECANMED–UNILUS Scholarship Program provides financial support of USD 1,200 per student to three University of Lusaka students pursuing studies in medicine, law, and banking and finance. Together, the first group of recipients received a total of USD 3,600 in scholarship support.The initiative reflects MECANMED’s belief that healthcare development depends not only on medical equipment and infrastructure, but also on the people who will serve, manage, regulate, and strengthen local communities in the future. By supporting students from different academic fields, the program aims to contribute to Zambia’s broader development needs, including healthcare access, institutional capacity, and financial literacy.The first cohort includes Esther Chulu, a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance student at the University of Lusaka, as well as students pursuing a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor in Medicine. Each recipient was selected based on educational need, academic pathway, and potential contribution to the community.For the finance student recipient, the scholarship support helps her continue her studies and work toward her goal of promoting financial literacy, particularly among underserved communities. The law student shared that the scholarship came at a critical time and helped ease financial pressure that could have disrupted continued study. The medical student said the support will help him remain focused on training for a future career in healthcare.A representative of the University of Lusaka welcomed the initiative and recognized the importance of private-sector participation in supporting students who face financial barriers to education.“This scholarship program is a meaningful step in MECANMED’s long-term engagement with African communities,” said a MECANMED representative. “As a company serving healthcare institutions across Africa, we understand that sustainable development requires both reliable medical solutions and investment in people. We are honored to support these students as they continue their education and prepare for future professional roles in Zambia.”MECANMED plans to continue developing education-focused CSR initiatives in Africa, with the aim of supporting more students and local partners over time. The company views the scholarship program as part of a broader commitment to working alongside hospitals, universities, healthcare projects, and communities in the markets it serves.About MECANMEDMECANMED is a one-stop medical equipment supplier and service brand for overseas markets. Starting in 2011, MECANMED combines X-ray manufacturing capability with integrated multi-category medical equipment supply chain support.The company serves hospitals, clinics, medical schools, healthcare projects, and medical distributors with medical equipment supply, BOQ and equipment list planning, equipment package solutions, layout suggestions, installation, commissioning, training, and after-sales support. Its products and solutions cover operating rooms, imaging, laboratories, hemodialysis, wards, hospital furniture, veterinary care, and medical education, helping customers complete medical equipment procurement and project implementation more efficiently.For more information, please visit MECANMED's official website and MECANMED's medical equipment solutions platform Media Contact:MECANMED PR TeamEmail: pr@mecanmedical.com

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