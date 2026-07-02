Finance Magnates to Host Live Masterclass Showcasing FX and CFD Intelligence Across 265 Global Brokers

Finance Magnates Intelligence Masterclass

Finance Magnates will host a free live masterclass on July 15 to present new FX and CFD market intelligence based on data from 265 global brokers.

LIMASSOL, MESA GEITONIA, CYPRUS, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance Magnates announced today that it will host a live online masterclass on 15 July 2026 to present new market intelligence covering the global FX and CFD brokerage industry. The session will introduce findings from Finance Magnates Intelligence, a market intelligence platform that standardizes data from 265 brokers representing more than $84 trillion in tracked trading volume and millions of active trading accounts.The webinar will demonstrate how standardized market data can help brokerage executives compare business performance, monitor regional activity, and follow industry trends using a consistent methodology.For many years, broker performance has largely been measured through individual company reports published at different times and using different reporting methods. While these reports provide valuable information, differences in metrics and reporting standards have made comparisons across the wider industry more difficult.Finance Magnates Intelligence was developed to provide a standardized view of market activity by combining broker trading volumes, active trading accounts, regional market data, historical performance dating back to 2021, competitive benchmarking, and compliance monitoring within a single platform.According to the latest data available through the platform, tracked trading volume increased by 80.7% between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, while active trading accounts grew by 25.6% over the same period. The figures indicate that trading activity has increased at a faster rate than the number of active accounts.The platform also tracks regional market movements. Recent data points to increased activity across Southeast Asia and Latin America, while competition continues to grow across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. These regional trends may influence business decisions related to market expansion, licensing, marketing investment, and resource planning.In addition to market performance data, Finance Magnates Intelligence monitors regulatory developments affecting the brokerage industry. The platform includes ongoing compliance updates designed to help firms follow regulatory activity across multiple jurisdictions. Recent examples include increased enforcement activity in several markets and the publication of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority consultation paper DP25/3, which could influence the future direction of the CFD sector.The masterclass will be presented by Ramzi Ahmad, Director of Intelligence at Finance Magnates, and Sylwester Majewski, Head of Insights & Reporting Hub at Finance Magnates. A guest speaker from the brokerage industry will be announced before the event.During the session, the presenters will review current industry trends, explain the benchmarking methodology used within Finance Magnates Intelligence, and provide a live demonstration of the platform.Topics scheduled for discussion include:Global FX and CFD trading volume distributionRegional market developmentsThe relationship between trading volume and active account growthCompetitive benchmarking across brokerage firmsThe role of market intelligence in business planningRegulatory monitoring and compliance intelligenceA live walkthrough of the Finance Magnates Intelligence platformThe session is intended for brokerage executives, strategy teams, commercial leaders, compliance professionals, business development teams, and market analysts seeking additional insight into current industry conditions.The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at 12:00 GMT. Attendance is free with advance registration.

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