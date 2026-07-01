99 County ISave 529 Summer Giveaway is Now Open!

State Treasurer Roby Smith has announced the ISave 529 Summer Giveaway, providing families across the State of Iowa the opportunity to step up to the plate and take a swing at saving for future education expenses.

This year's giveaway will award 99 ISave 529 contributions worth $529 each (one winner from each county in Iowa). In addition, one grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 ISave 529 contribution.

"Whether you're cheering from the bleachers at a Little League game or spending summer evenings around a campfire, now is the perfect time to think about your child's future," said Treasurer Smith. "The ISave 529 Summer Giveaway gives families in every corner of Iowa a chance to round the bases toward their education savings goals."

An ISave 529 account is a tax-advantaged way to save for qualified education expenses, including college, apprenticeship programs, trade schools and K-12 tuition. Funds may also be used for certain student loan repayments and other qualified education costs.

"When it comes to preparing for the future, every dollar counts," Smith said. "Starting early can make a big difference, and ISave 529 helps Iowa families hit a home run with long-term education savings."

To learn more about this giveaway opportunity, visit ISave529.com/contest.

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More About ISave 529:

ISave 529 is Iowa’s direct-sold 529 plan administered by State Treasurer Roby Smith. With the plan, people can save for future educational expenses for themselves, children, grandchildren or others, and Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $6,100 in contributions per beneficiary account from their state income taxes in 2026. An ISave 529 account can be opened with as little as $25, and anyone – parents, grandparents, even friends – can contribute. The plan offers a variety of investment options and is easy to manage online at ISave529.com or through the READYSAVE 529 app.

To learn how you can open an ISave 529 account, visit ISave529.com. For more information about the plan, read the Program Description.