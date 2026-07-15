Great Iowa Treasure Hunt Returns Record Amount to Iowans

State Treasurer Roby Smith announced Great Iowa Treasure Hunt achieved a record-breaking fiscal year, returning more unclaimed property to Iowans than ever before. Treasurer Smith made the announcement during a press conference showcasing the contents of unclaimed safe deposit boxes currently being held in safekeeping by the State Treasurer’s Office.

“Great Iowa Treasure Hunt exists to reunite Iowans with what is rightfully theirs,” said Treasurer Smith. “This record-breaking year demonstrates our continued commitment to returning unclaimed property back to owners and rightful heirs. I’m proud to have shattered the 2023 record by more than $8 million.”

During Fiscal Year 2026, Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returned more than $35.7 million in cash and $2.4 million in share value, totaling more than $38.2 million overall. In addition to the cash records, the team paid out 53,194 claims, which was 8,302 more than the record set in FY2025.

The press conference also highlighted a variety of sports memorabilia items held in safekeeping ahead of August’s Field of Dreams baseball series in Dyersville. State Treasurer Roby Smith and his team are working to find the following individuals or heirs to reunite these one-of-a-kind properties:

Signed baseball owned by Jonathan Pederson of Mason City

Autographs and basketball cards owned by Scott Myers of Des Moines

Baseball cards owned by Russell Wirth of Manilla

Trading cards and other sports memorabilia owned by Jeremy O’Connor of Granger

“While many people think of unclaimed property as forgotten bank accounts or uncashed checks, we also safeguard many one-of-one items like those you see here,” said Treasurer Smith. “My favorite piece is the baseball, which appears to be signed by members of ‘The Big Red Machine’ also known as the Cincinnati Reds. Even if these properties aren’t yours, I encourage you to visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov and see if your name appears on the list of properties available to claim.”

Connect with the Treasurer on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed of updates and news.

Images from the event within this press release are available for media use.

More About Great Iowa Treasure Hunt:

Whether it’s a forgotten or lost check, bank account, utility refund or safe deposit box contents, one in seven Iowans have funds in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. As Iowa’s only legitimate source of unclaimed property, Treasurer Smith encourages all past and present Iowans to search for their unclaimed property by visiting GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.

